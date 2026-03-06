The Tab

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

Jamie Calder | News

Edinburgh Napier University is set to close one of its campuses this evening while an anti-immigration protest takes places nearby.

The Sighthill campus and the ENGAGE sports centre will be closed from 4pm tonight, reopening on Saturday.

It comes after an anti-immigration protest was planned for Friday evening.

The protest is in response to a stabbing that occurred on Monday. A 23-year-old man was arrested after two people were injured.

The Calder area of Edinburgh was locked down by police while the incident was ongoing.

Social media posts during and after the incident have fuelled anti-immigration rhetoric in the area.

Reform UK’s Scotland leader, Malcolm Offord was criticised after saying “we could tell by the photographs” that a surge in immigration had been a factor in the incident, reports The National.

Far-right figures like Tommy Robinson also commented on the incident, blaming illegal immigration.

A Napier University spokesperson told The Tab Edinburgh: “We are aware of potential protests planned in the Sighthill area this evening and are closing our Sighthill campus at 4pm as a precautionary measure.

“The safety of the Edinburgh Napier University community is our priority.

“Students and colleagues can contact our 24-hour security team through the SafeZone app.

“There will also be an increased on-campus security presence during this time to support and reassure those who are travelling to and from campus today.”

Police Scotland told The National they are “aware of the gathering”, and officers will “be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and mitigate disruption to the wider community” if required.

Chief superintendent David Robertson said: “We are aware of a planned gathering due to take place in the Calders area of Edinburgh on the evening of Friday 6th March, 2026.

“Should it be required, officers will be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and mitigate disruption to the wider community.”

A counter protest will be held next to the St Nicolas Parish Church as 6pm.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Featured image via Google Maps.

