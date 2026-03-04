Edinburgh University’s Teviot finally opens its doors after two and a half year renovation

Students are really excited to have their beloved student union back

4 hours ago

Teviot, the world’s oldest purpose-built student union has reopened its doors after an extensive refurbishment.

The building closed in September 2023 for renovations which aimed to make the building more accessible and energy efficient.

It was originally set to reopen in 2025, but there were problems with the building’s electrical wiring which set back the problem.

Students can now enjoy the new Union Social bar and restaurant where the former Sports and Underground bars were at the rear of the building.

The Union Social bar will offer food and drink service along with live music, DJs and a Sunday-night pub quiz.

Events are planned throughout March to welcome students back to Teviot. Six Nations Rugby will be shown this weekend with locals and students welcome.

The Gallery Cafe is also opening serving coffee and grab-and-go lunches and snacks.

The Gallery Commons, a new space is open for students socialising and studying in groups.

Additionally, The Gallery Studio will host a programme supporting students creative, physical and mental wellbeing with events, workshops and classes featuring meditation, yoga and crafting.

The Lounge, formerly a bar area, is now a space for students to relax with sofas and heat-and-eat facilities.

Other spaces, like the much loved Library Bar, will reopen soon and will remain familiar with subtle renovations.

The extensive upgrades have improved accessibility and increased energy efficiency while modernising amenities including toilet provision.

Alex, a fourth-year classics student said: “I’m really happy that Teviot has opened before I graduate. I think a lot of us were worried it wouldn’t be open before our graduation and are really excited to go back to the student union we loved so much in first year.”

Principal and Vice Chancellor, Sir Peter Mathieson commented on the reopening saying: “This renovation was driven by the need to carry out essential repairs and upgrades to an iconic building on our campus.

“It is fantastic to see Teviot so thoughtfully reimagined and ready to welcome visitors once again.”

Ash Scholz, president of the Students’ Association said: “Teviot has always been at the heart of student life in Edinburgh, so reopening it now, while campus is still buzzing and before exams begin, feels incredibly important.

“We wanted students to have as much time as possible to enjoy the space before the end of term and summer break.

“We’re proud to be brinigng it back as an inclusive, welcoming space, and we can’t wait to see it full of life again for this final stretch of the academic year.”

A major focus of the renovation has been to preserve the atmosphere and architecture that students have enjoyed since it first opened in 1889.

The Students’ Association has worked closely with independent businesses, skilled craftspeople and apprentices across Scotland to restore original features. This has created valuable training opportunities for young people entering the heritage and construction sectors.

As part of the reopening, a new exhibition and audio guide celebrating Teviot’s rich history, restoration and the Students’ Association, will be available to all visitors.

Following the refurbishment, Teviot will once again provide a unique setting for studying, socialising and event hire.

In August 2026, the Students’ Association will welcome the Gilded Balloon back to Tevtio for the Fringe Festival. This marks the return of one of the city’s flagship performance partnerships to its home venue.

