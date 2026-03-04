Demi Lovato finally addresses Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus feud, and says where they stand now

3 hours ago

Almost two decades after her Disney Channel days, Demi Lovato has addressed the “feud” between her and icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

Demi Lovato is currently on tour promoting her most recent album, It’s Not That Deep. The musician has been in the spotlight since she was a kid, starting as an actress on Barney and then getting her own Disney Channel show and movies.

In an interview with ex-Nickelodeon actress Keke Palmer, Demi addressed the tense “feud” between her and the Disney Channel main girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

“There’s a lot of competition that the industry put in those conversations when we were kids. I felt like I would be watching on the outside a lot of those mechanisms happening, and I’d be like okay that’s interesting,” Keke said. “How was it for you trying to make friendships when you have these corporations using us all as products and then always pitting, like, who’s the number one girl?”

“One thing my mom instilled in me was, ‘There’s room for everyone. It’s not a competition,” Demi replied. “That’s what I really stuck by. That’s what kind of got me through that period. I was always rooting for everybody.”

Demi continued: “It was challenging when people are comparing you to one another, and you naturally have insecurities at a young age, so you start comparing yourself to other people. I was always rooting for everybody.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Despite the tension, Demi was always able to maintain a close friendship with her Disney Channel co-star Selena Gomez, and in this interview, she said the two are still friends today.

“What was beautiful was that Selena and I had a friendship before Disney Channel because we actually were on Barney together. So I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel, having a built-in friendship there already,” added Demi.

“I’m so grateful for that and will always be grateful for the friendship I have and continue to have with her.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram/YouTube