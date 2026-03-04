The Tab

Demi Lovato finally addresses Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus feud, and says where they stand now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Almost two decades after her Disney Channel days, Demi Lovato has addressed the “feud” between her and icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

Demi Lovato is currently on tour promoting her most recent album, It’s Not That Deep. The musician has been in the spotlight since she was a kid, starting as an actress on Barney and then getting her own Disney Channel show and movies.

In an interview with ex-Nickelodeon actress Keke Palmer, Demi addressed the tense “feud” between her and the Disney Channel main girls.

“There’s a lot of competition that the industry put in those conversations when we were kids. I felt like I would be watching on the outside a lot of those mechanisms happening, and I’d be like okay that’s interesting,” Keke said. “How was it for you trying to make friendships when you have these corporations using us all as products and then always pitting, like, who’s the number one girl?”

“One thing my mom instilled in me was, ‘There’s room for everyone. It’s not a competition,” Demi replied. “That’s what I really stuck by. That’s what kind of got me through that period. I was always rooting for everybody.”

Demi continued: “It was challenging when people are comparing you to one another, and you naturally have insecurities at a young age, so you start comparing yourself to other people. I was always rooting for everybody.”

Despite the tension, Demi was always able to maintain a close friendship with her Disney Channel co-star Selena Gomez, and in this interview, she said the two are still friends today.

“What was beautiful was that Selena and I had a friendship before Disney Channel because we actually were on Barney together. So I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel, having a built-in friendship there already,” added Demi.

“I’m so grateful for  that and will always be grateful for the friendship I have and continue to have with her.”

‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently there are ‘at least 100’ producers in the villa

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Suchismita Ghosh

Because special days deserve some peace and quiet

Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Hebe Hancock

She’s already SO much older than her character

Names of female presidents at Cambridge Uni society vandalised during Women’s History Month

Alexander Newman

The names of male counterparts were left untouched

Thanks EA, this Sims 4 feature no one asked for ruins the last good thing about the game

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It might be the nail in the coffin

The repercussions would be awful if Bridgerton’s Eloise stayed single for her entire life

Ellissa Bain

She better find a husband soon

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples TikTok dances

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples ranked by their absolutely vibey TikTok dances

Suchismita Ghosh

They’ve not stopped dancing since leaving the villa

Omg, I can’t believe these Peaky Blinders icons won’t be in The Immortal Man film

Hebe Hancock

Who’s returning (and who’s not) in the new film?

Hitler-supporting group drops out of far-right Bristol march over ‘Jewish’ organisers

Annabel Hitchcock

Aryan Front said it ‘will not march for anything other than the white race and the white race exclusively’

The confusing reason Bridgerton’s Hyacinth had to dress up as a maid to go to the ball

Ellissa Bain

Why couldn’t she just go?

