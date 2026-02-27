The ‘reason’ Selena Gomez is with Benny Blanco after viral feet pics makes so much sense

2 hours ago

I currently can’t escape those viral pictures of Benny Blanco’s dirty feet, and now people have come up with a “reason” why Selena Gomez is still with him, and it’s actually kind of wholesome.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been together for three years now and got married late last year. But the reason they’re going viral right now is for a much less wholesome reason. In the first episode of Benny Blanco’s new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, he showed off his feet to the camera, exposing that they were filthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

These screenshots quickly went viral, as everyone pleaded with Selena to leave Benny, but the loving singer doubled down on her devotion to her husband in an Instagram post. Now, influencer and podcaster Ivy Wok has weighed in on why Selena stays with Benny despite all his unhygienic habits, and it’s actually pretty eye-opening.

“Y’all don’t understand the charm of daring a guy who is a little gross when you’re a chronically ill girl. Because when you’re having diarrhoea and throwing up and getting surgery, he’s not shaken. Y’all won’t get it,” she said on her Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot about the cursed feet pics.

The Story has been spread across X, where people are agreeing and seeing their relationship in a whole new light after months of dragging Benny.

Benny Blanco debuts his new podcast by farting with his dirty feet on his and Selena Gomez’s couch. — Benny Blanco talks about being unhygienic, about dicks, and other things. pic.twitter.com/AST9VDUuBw — Selena Charts | Fan Account (@selenagoncharts) February 24, 2026

“First convincing thing anyone has said about this relationship,” @greatestdisease said on X.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, in 2015. She’s been really open about her journey with the disease, which has led her to have a kidney transplant in 2017. She opened up about the beginnings of this journey in an interview with Today.

“I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigued. But I always just kept going,” she said. “I kind of ignored it, to be honest, because it wasn’t something that maybe I really wanted to accept.” She continued, “I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it. It was extremely selfish and, at the same time, really, really unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.”