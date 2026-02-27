The Tab

The ‘reason’ Selena Gomez is with Benny Blanco after viral feet pics makes so much sense

Okay, I forgive you Selena

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

I currently can’t escape those viral pictures of Benny Blanco’s dirty feet, and now people have come up with a “reason” why Selena Gomez is still with him, and it’s actually kind of wholesome.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been together for three years now and got married late last year. But the reason they’re going viral right now is for a much less wholesome reason. In the first episode of Benny Blanco’s new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, he showed off his feet to the camera, exposing that they were filthy.

These screenshots quickly went viral, as everyone pleaded with Selena to leave Benny, but the loving singer doubled down on her devotion to her husband in an Instagram post. Now, influencer and podcaster Ivy Wok has weighed in on why Selena stays with Benny despite all his unhygienic habits, and it’s actually pretty eye-opening.

“Y’all don’t understand the charm of daring a guy who is a little gross when you’re a chronically ill girl. Because when you’re having diarrhoea and throwing up and getting surgery, he’s not shaken. Y’all won’t get it,” she said on her Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot about the cursed feet pics.

The Story has been spread across X, where people are agreeing and seeing their relationship in a whole new light after months of dragging Benny.

“First convincing thing anyone has said about this relationship,” @greatestdisease said on X.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, in 2015. She’s been really open about her journey with the disease, which has led her to have a kidney transplant in 2017. She opened up about the beginnings of this journey in an interview with Today.

“I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigued. But I always just kept going,” she said. “I kind of ignored it, to be honest, because it wasn’t something that maybe I really wanted to accept.” She continued, “I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it. It was extremely selfish and, at the same time, really, really unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.”

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

