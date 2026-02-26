From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

The Tab
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Benny Blanco dropped a lengthy podcast this week, which went viral for all the wrong reasons. People were perturbed by him deliberately farting into the mic, and putting his bare (and dirty) feet on his friend’s sofa. This isn’t the first time that Benny Blanco has been publicly shamed for his bodily hygiene.

So, here are all of Benny Blanco‘s bad bodily hygiene moments, ranked by ickiness:

5. Chewing gum with his mouth open – 6/10 ickiness 

When the cameras cut to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Golden Globes, he was caught chewing gum with his mouth wide open. He appeared to do this while holding Selena’s stuff for her on the red carpet, and while they were seated inside.

4. Being barefoot at his friend’s wedding – 7/10 ickiness

It appears Benny Blanco has a habit of ditching his shoes. After sifting through the Instagram of Lil Dicky – his new podcast cohost – you’ll find photographic evidence of Benny wearing no shoes or socks. At his bestie’s wedding. While he was making a speech of some kind. Benny even commented on the wedding pics, “where r my shoes ?”. We’d all like to know.

3. That viral video podcast – 9/10 ickiness

The debut episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast was filmed at his friend’s Lil Dicky’s house. Benny lounges on the sofa, barefoot. His feet are caked with dirt. I’m not exaggerating at all.

benny blanco feet

SEE?!
(Image via YouTube)

He also tests the recording equipment… by deliberately farting into the microphone.

Selena Gomez hasn’t (yet) divorced him over this. She even posted a loved-up message on her Insta today (along with a prayer about being “crushed in spirit”). Wow, their love really does withstand all trials and tribulations.

2. Detailing how he gets his ‘aroma’ to be ‘juicy’ – 10/10 ickiness

Er, Benny Blanco has some rather unusual shower habits. He told People: “I also don’t believe in always shampooing your hair or conditioning your hair. I’m really clean, but I don’t shower every day. Some people I know shower two to three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don’t have time to rejuvenate and get juicy.

“I like to use a hodgepodge. I want to smell [like] tobacco, but also like cotton candy. I want there to be an aroma as I’m walking by.”

Er, has he checked if anybody else wants there to be an aroma?

He also told Interview that on the rare occasion he does shower, he always sits down, so he can “cry” and contemplate “death realisations”.

I think we’ve solve the mystery of why his feet were so dirty in the video podcast.

1. The cheese bath – 100/10 ickiness

To celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2025, Benny had a rather unusual surprise for Selena. He made a trail of tortilla chips on the floor, leading her into the bathroom. He filled the bath with a substance that Americans consider “cheese” (but the rest of the world considers fluorescent yellow goo). The video even shows Benny scooping up the yellow gloop with a crisp, and eating it.

I just have so many questions. Did he deep clean the bath before using it to serve food? Are they only eating the bath, or are they getting in it? Does he have nothing else to spend his millions on other than cheese? Which unlucky soul was responsible for scrubbing the dairy smell out of the plughole afterwards? Did the house’s drains ever recover?

Featured images via @selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco

