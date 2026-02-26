The Tab
Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

She made it very clear where she stands

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Selena Gomez has seemingly responded after her husband, Benny Blanco, was brutally dragged over his hygiene.

Earlier this week, Benny Blanco launched his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets. However, instead of the guest list or the concept going viral, loads of people focused on something else entirely.

During the first episode, he was seen lounging barefoot on a couch, with viewers pointing out that his soles looked visibly dirty. Then, he purposely farted and asked if the microphones could pick it up. “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” he said, before passing gas.

Unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say and brutally dragged him on X. Some people called it “disgusting”, while others even urged Selena to “divorce” him. A few comments questioned how she could “deal with this”, and things escalated pretty quickly on X.

Now, Selena has seemingly responded to the backlash

via Selena Gomez/Instagram

Shortly after the backlash, Selena Gomez posted an Instagram story of the two of them kissing and smiling together. The clip featured the song A Gentle Sunlight by James Quinn, and she wrote, “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.”

On a second story, she shared a quote from Psalm 34:18, which read, “The Lord is closest to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

So, she made it very clear where she stands.

Now, people are slamming both of them. One person wrote on X, “They are both dirty.” Another wrote, “I think that says more about her…” A third person wrote, “It’s like she tries so hard to prove to the world that she’s happy with him.”

Neither Selena nor Benny directly addressed the dirty feet or the podcast clip itself. But from her posts, it’s obvious that she is completely unfazed.

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

