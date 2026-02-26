Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

She made it very clear where she stands

1 hour ago

Selena Gomez has seemingly responded after her husband, Benny Blanco, was brutally dragged over his hygiene.

Earlier this week, Benny Blanco launched his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets. However, instead of the guest list or the concept going viral, loads of people focused on something else entirely.

During the first episode, he was seen lounging barefoot on a couch, with viewers pointing out that his soles looked visibly dirty. Then, he purposely farted and asked if the microphones could pick it up. “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” he said, before passing gas.

Unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say and brutally dragged him on X. Some people called it “disgusting”, while others even urged Selena to “divorce” him. A few comments questioned how she could “deal with this”, and things escalated pretty quickly on X.

Now, Selena has seemingly responded to the backlash

Shortly after the backlash, Selena Gomez posted an Instagram story of the two of them kissing and smiling together. The clip featured the song A Gentle Sunlight by James Quinn, and she wrote, “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.”

On a second story, she shared a quote from Psalm 34:18, which read, “The Lord is closest to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

So, she made it very clear where she stands.

Now, people are slamming both of them. One person wrote on X, “They are both dirty.” Another wrote, “I think that says more about her…” A third person wrote, “It’s like she tries so hard to prove to the world that she’s happy with him.”

They are both dirty pic.twitter.com/SnIrfrG81J — Kat 🐱 (@KC_mpshe) February 25, 2026

Neither Selena nor Benny directly addressed the dirty feet or the podcast clip itself. But from her posts, it’s obvious that she is completely unfazed.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.