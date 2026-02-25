The Tab
Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

Kieran Galpin

Benny Blanco’s podcast venture is proving to be quite controversial, and apparently, it gets way worse than his dirty feet and farting.

The music producer launched his new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, on Tuesday, promising to bring people like his mother and wife, Selena Gomez, on for a good old chat. Co-hosted by Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, the first episode went instantly viral thanks to one gross factor: Benny’s farting and filthy, filthy feet.

“Stop putting that nasty f**king photo of Benny Blanco cheesing with dirty ass feet onto my feed, I’m gonna puke bro, look like a dirt cloud be following him everywhere he goes,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Comfort is fine, but respect for shared spaces matters.”

That was before people even got to the meat of the podcast, and as it turns out, that was just as controversial.

Farting aside, Benny Blanco spoke about Hitler on his podcast

In a tale as old as time, Benny Blanco and his co-hosts pondered which dead people they’d want as guests on the show. They all had the same answer, and that was Adolf Hitler – yes, that Hitler.

Kristin was the first to say his name, questioning whether there would be any “value in having Hitler on”, and both of them gleefully exclaimed, “That was mine.”

“That was a beautiful thing that just happened there,” Kristin responded.

Though Benny didn’t believe that Hitler would “take it all back”, he just wanted to ask him: “What’s the deal, Hit?”

Brushing past the moment he gave Hitler, who captained the death of MILLIONS, a pet name, Twitter argued that some subjects are just off limits.

“He is pure evil. What do you guys think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?” one person questioned.

Another said: “I honestly don’t get the deal with him. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard today.”

“I think he does this on purpose; he should just pick annoying people as a profession. He’ll be good at that,” someone else wrote.

While it was undoubtedly a joke, let’s maybe refrain from joking about platforming arguably the most evil man in history to your millions of followers.

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

