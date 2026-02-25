Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

4 hours ago

Benny Blanco’s podcast venture is proving to be quite controversial, and apparently, it gets way worse than his dirty feet and farting.

The music producer launched his new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, on Tuesday, promising to bring people like his mother and wife, Selena Gomez, on for a good old chat. Co-hosted by Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, the first episode went instantly viral thanks to one gross factor: Benny’s farting and filthy, filthy feet.

“Stop putting that nasty f**king photo of Benny Blanco cheesing with dirty ass feet onto my feed, I’m gonna puke bro, look like a dirt cloud be following him everywhere he goes,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Comfort is fine, but respect for shared spaces matters.”

That was before people even got to the meat of the podcast, and as it turns out, that was just as controversial.

Farting aside, Benny Blanco spoke about Hitler on his podcast

In a tale as old as time, Benny Blanco and his co-hosts pondered which dead people they’d want as guests on the show. They all had the same answer, and that was Adolf Hitler – yes, that Hitler.

Kristin was the first to say his name, questioning whether there would be any “value in having Hitler on”, and both of them gleefully exclaimed, “That was mine.”

“That was a beautiful thing that just happened there,” Kristin responded.

Though Benny didn’t believe that Hitler would “take it all back”, he just wanted to ask him: “What’s the deal, Hit?”

Brushing past the moment he gave Hitler, who captained the death of MILLIONS, a pet name, Twitter argued that some subjects are just off limits.

🚨 Benny Blanco reveals on his new podcast “Friends Keep Secrets” that his favorite guest “dead or alive” on his show would be Hitler. “I would love to bring Hitler here, I don't think he takes anything back, I would ask what was the deal Hit?” pic.twitter.com/YyiZG7rKot — Selena Charts | Fan Account (@selenagoncharts) February 25, 2026

“He is pure evil. What do you guys think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?” one person questioned.

Another said: “I honestly don’t get the deal with him. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard today.”

“I think he does this on purpose; he should just pick annoying people as a profession. He’ll be good at that,” someone else wrote.

While it was undoubtedly a joke, let’s maybe refrain from joking about platforming arguably the most evil man in history to your millions of followers.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: YouTube/Friends Keep Secrets