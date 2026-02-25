The Tab
Benny Blanco dragged gross podcast

Benny Blanco is getting brutally dragged after this gross moment in his new podcast went viral

‘Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Benny Blanco is getting brutally dragged after a gross moment in his new podcast, and people are urging Selena Gomez to “divorce” him.

Yesterday, 24 February, the 37-year-old producer launched his new video podcast series Friends Keep Secrets alongside his best friend Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco.

Benny Blanco has previously spoken about why he wanted to start the show in the first place. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he saw an opening in the podcast space and simply wanted to hang out with his friends on a mic. He explained that sometimes their guests would be close friends. “Sometimes it’s going to be my mother, and sometimes it’s going to be Selena Gomez,” he said.

During the very first episode, Benny was lounging barefoot on a couch while they chatted about everything from cookbooks to future guests. At one point, he even lifted his legs onto the cushions, and viewers quickly noticed that the soles of his feet looked covered in black dirt and dust.

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, he actually farted on purpose and told everyone to see if the microphones could pick it up. “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” he said, before passing gas.

Unsurprisingly, the internet zeroed in on those moments almost instantly

People are fuming, especially because he married Selena last year. One person wrote on X, “I can’t believe she lets him touch her.” Another said, “Literally why would she marry him out of all the men in the world.” A third added, “That is disgusting, I don’t know how Selena is dealing with this.”

Some even told her to leave him, with one comment reading, “Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better.”

Over on YouTube, viewers were just as blunt. “Good podcast, wash your feet Benny and wash the floors,” one person wrote. Another added, “Those dawgs need to be hosed down.”

Meanwhile, someone else posted on X, “The year is 2026 but Benny Blanco is still stuck in the Stone Age.”

This also isn’t the first time his hygiene habits have been questioned. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, he admitted he doesn’t shower every day. He said, “Some people I know shower two to three times a day. But I feel like the oils on your skin don’t have time to rejuvenate and get juicy.”

Right. Because apparently we’re moisturising… naturally.

More on: Benny Blanco Celebrity Selena Gomez US
