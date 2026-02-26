After *those* grim feet, Benny Blanco wildly shares his eight rules for ‘being sexy’

2 hours ago

Selena Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco once revealed his eight rules for being sexy, and it’s absolutely wild after exposing his dirty feet to the whole world.

The internet has gone into complete meltdown after the music producer launched his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, and had black dirt all over the soles of his feet in the video. We’re not talking just a little bit dirty. It’s like he’d been walking around the streets of LA with no shoes on for days, and it’s the least sexy thing anyone’s ever seen.

So, the fact that Benny Blanco was named PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive in 2024 is actually mindblowing. When he got the award, he listed his top rules for being a sexy partner to Selena. The fact that he has the audacity to call himself sexy is mind-blowing, but here’s what he said.

Benny’s six rules for being sexy are. 1. Learn how to cook. 2. Make first dates an experience. 3. Dress with confidence. 4. Do self-care. 5. Welcome everyone into your home. 6. Treat your mum like a queen. 7. Make giving gifts an art. 8. Never ghost someone.

I think keeping your feet clean comes under two of those categories: dressing well and engaging in self-care. So, he’s already broken two of his rules.

The producer said he’s learnt how to make Taco Bell meat at home, because that’s Selena’s favourite. When it comes to first dates, he added: “It’s got to be something insane because you want to leave an impression. The person’s going to be going out on a bunch of first dates, and you’ve got to secure your spot.”

Moving on to his third rule, dressing well, he said it’s not about buying expensive things. “I think the best thing is mixing it and being yourself. If you’re yourself in your clothes, you’re going to feel more confident. For me, I like to wear a lot of vintage clothing,” he said. I guess not washing your feet is “being himself”.

Speaking about self-care, Benny’s rule was simple, “don’t stink” and always have “good skin”. This was also the now-famous interview where he revealed he doesn’t shower every day, but he insisted he’s still “really clean”. Right.

Featured image credit: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube