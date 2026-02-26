The Tab
Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

Kieran Galpin | Trends

A viral clip is doing the rounds on Twitter, and it shows a girlfriend discussing her boyfriend’s OnlyFans career in painful detail.

Braxton Stone, real name Spencer Stewart, is a pretty big OnlyFans model in the gay space. He boasts over 200k followers on Instagram and claims to be in the top 0.01 per cent of models on the blue and white platform. Braxton is also the OF lad pegged to be joining “Gay Bonnie Blue’s” record-breaking stunt. His girlfriend, Madison Gatanis, is also in the adult entertainment industry, but she’s nowhere near as big as her boyf.

Though a specific clip of the couple has recently gone viral on Twitter, amassing over five million views, it was actually part of a larger interview with Love Don’t Judge. Here’s what happened, and what’s got people talking.

The boyfriend doesn’t collab with girls for OnlyFans

It’s one very specific moment that has got Twitter in a tizzy, and in it, Braxton admitted to no longer sleeping with women on OnlyFans.

“I switched my main focus to just guy-on-guy collabs,” he explained, sitting next to his girlfriend. “Straight creators don’t make a lot of money. If you’re a gay creator, you make way more money, but if you’re a gay creator and you like it, you make way more money.”

Despite being a “spicy creator” herself, Madison actively chooses not to watch her boyfriend’s p*rn. He’s happy with that, arguing he wouldn’t be able to perform because he just wants “guy time” to “bro out.”

“If you’re there, you mess up the bro-ness,” he said, and her face was a picture. “Guys are easier to work with. Guys know what guys like more than girls know about guys.”

Madison described her boyfriend as straight, but Braxton admitted that he doesn’t really have a sexuality. He theorised it could be the money or the guys that turn him on.

“There’s room for everybody, just wait your turn,” he said, which earned him a confused look and the response, “Wait your turn?”

“Guys, it doesn’t count. Like, I can cheat on you with guys… it’s not cheating if you like it—wait, [it’s not cheating if] you don’t like it,” he continued.

When Madison questioned if he likes or dislikes it, he confirmed: “I do, I do. I enjoy it.”

She definitely seemed a little salty about the conversation, despite them agreeing that it’s not technically cheating because he enjoys it – make that make sense.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Love Don’t Judge/YouTube

More on: Dating OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Model

The reason this America’s Next Top Model finalist turned to literal gay p*rn after the show

OnlyFans twins videos ranked view

The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

vying

After getting his mum on OnlyFans, Beavo is being so gross with his 16-year-old sister

Latest
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco