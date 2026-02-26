My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

A viral clip is doing the rounds on Twitter, and it shows a girlfriend discussing her boyfriend’s OnlyFans career in painful detail.

Braxton Stone, real name Spencer Stewart, is a pretty big OnlyFans model in the gay space. He boasts over 200k followers on Instagram and claims to be in the top 0.01 per cent of models on the blue and white platform. Braxton is also the OF lad pegged to be joining “Gay Bonnie Blue’s” record-breaking stunt. His girlfriend, Madison Gatanis, is also in the adult entertainment industry, but she’s nowhere near as big as her boyf.

Though a specific clip of the couple has recently gone viral on Twitter, amassing over five million views, it was actually part of a larger interview with Love Don’t Judge. Here’s what happened, and what’s got people talking.

The "real world" ended at the start of the 20th century, we've just been living in Hell all along. pic.twitter.com/MzEA3lIjGp — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) February 23, 2026

The boyfriend doesn’t collab with girls for OnlyFans

It’s one very specific moment that has got Twitter in a tizzy, and in it, Braxton admitted to no longer sleeping with women on OnlyFans.

“I switched my main focus to just guy-on-guy collabs,” he explained, sitting next to his girlfriend. “Straight creators don’t make a lot of money. If you’re a gay creator, you make way more money, but if you’re a gay creator and you like it, you make way more money.”

Despite being a “spicy creator” herself, Madison actively chooses not to watch her boyfriend’s p*rn. He’s happy with that, arguing he wouldn’t be able to perform because he just wants “guy time” to “bro out.”

“If you’re there, you mess up the bro-ness,” he said, and her face was a picture. “Guys are easier to work with. Guys know what guys like more than girls know about guys.”

Madison described her boyfriend as straight, but Braxton admitted that he doesn’t really have a sexuality. He theorised it could be the money or the guys that turn him on.

“There’s room for everybody, just wait your turn,” he said, which earned him a confused look and the response, “Wait your turn?”

“Guys, it doesn’t count. Like, I can cheat on you with guys… it’s not cheating if you like it—wait, [it’s not cheating if] you don’t like it,” he continued.

When Madison questioned if he likes or dislikes it, he confirmed: “I do, I do. I enjoy it.”

She definitely seemed a little salty about the conversation, despite them agreeing that it’s not technically cheating because he enjoys it – make that make sense.

Featured image credit: Love Don’t Judge/YouTube