The reason this America’s Next Top Model finalist turned to literal gay p*rn after the show

4 hours ago

Very few stars of America’s Next Top Model went on to be successful, but cycle 20’s Marvin Cortes did find stardom… in gay p*rn.

When Tyra Banks was desperately trying to keep ANTM relevant, she brainstormed a few alternatives to shake up the format of the hit reality TV show. Such changes included pitting British models against Americans, doing a college-only cycle, and only casting women under a certain height. She really shook things up in 2013, launching America’s Next Top Model: Guys & Girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Cortes (@marvincortes1)

The show featured eight gorgeous men alongside the equally gorgeous women, and Bronx-based retail worker Marvin Cortes was among them. He was incredibly thirsty on the show, being involved in numerous dating storylines with the other models. He ultimately placed second behind Jourdan Miller.

Though Marvin has continued to model since the show, launching his own content agency in the process, he’s seen considerably more attention in the adult entertainment space. He’s now got nearly 80k followers on Twitter, where his very x-rated p*rn videos are.

Currently, Marvin is charging $6.99 a month for his OnlyFans, where he has 182 videos, 479 photos, and 513 posts.

“Part of the reason I wanted to create an OnlyFans page was the increasing amount of censorship on social media,” he explained in a press release. “The restrictions being placed on creators and photographers is bordering on censorship. I want to be able to shoot and share all of my photos and videos without having to worry about being thrown off of a platform.”

Marvin came out in 2021, eight years after America’s Next Top Model

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Cortes (@marvincortes1)

Back in August of 2021, America’s Next Top Model’s Marvin took to Instagram with a lengthy statement about his sexuality. He came out as bisexual whilst hinting at homophobia within his family.

He explained: “I want to let you guys know I’m coming out as openly bisexual. I’ve been in love with both men and women, and I’m proud to be part of the gay community in my personal life. I just want to share that with you, now, publicly online. I just want to say thank you for your support; I’ve never been happier. I look forward to living more of an authentic life and sharing that with you.”

He also noted staying in the infamous closet to protect his family, but that he could no longer hide himself from the world.

“I want them to know that I’ve delayed this as much as possible because I respect them very much,” he added. “I respect their values. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the way they think, even if that means they don’t accept my lifestyle or how I am. I’m never going to stop loving them. I know it’s going to be hard for them to accept.”