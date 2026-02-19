A nosy look into the lives of America’s Next Top Model winners, and where they are now

Some of them have moved away from modelling

It’s been over two decades since America’s Next Top Model first aired in 2003, and after the release of the new Netflix doc, people are wondering where the winners are now.

Over the years, the show crowned 24 winners, some of whom went on to have successful modelling and acting careers, while others chose quieter lives away from the spotlight. The Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model revisits the show, featuring winners, contestants, and judges reflecting on their experiences.

So, here’s a nosy look at the lives of America’s Next Top Model winners after the show and where they are now.

Cycle one: Adrianne Curry-Rhode (2003)

ANTM’s first-ever winner, Adrianne Curry-Rhode, went on to appear in several reality shows after her win, including My Fair Brady, which documented her relationship with actor Christopher Knight. They married in 2006 and divorced in 2011.

She later married voice actor Matthew Rhode in 2018 and now lives in Montana. Adrianne has largely stepped away from mainstream modelling and reality TV.

Last month, she posted on X that she objects to revisiting the show, “I think people psychoanalysing it over 20 years later with a woke lens is absurd.”

Cycle two: Yoanna House (2004)

After winning, Yoanna House signed with IMG Models and walked at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. She hosted The Look for Less on Style Network and Queen Bees on The N.

These days, she continues working in fashion and media. She teaches content creation and fashion styling courses, has worked as an on-air host for QVC and HSN, and remains active in modelling. She also attended Harvard Business School executive education programmes. Yoanna welcomed her son, Alastair, in 2008.

Cycle three: Eva Marcille (2004)

Eva Marcille (née Pigford) is arguably one of the most successful ANTM winners. After signing with Ford Models, she appeared in magazines including Women’s Health and Essence.

She transitioned into acting and landed roles in Smallville, Everybody Hates Chris, and The Young and the Restless, earning two NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series. She also starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2018 to 2020.

Since 2021, she has played Marilyn “Madam” DeVille in All the Queen’s Men. Eva has three children, one with singer Kevin McCall and two with ex-husband Michael Sterling.

Cycle four: Naima Mora (2005)

Naima Mora modelled for Elle, Teen People, CoverGirl, and Samsung. She appeared on Veronica Mars, The Tyra Banks Show, and Project Runway.

In 2021, she starred in a one-woman play titled The Amazing Adventures of a Woman in Need. She now runs her own production company and has appeared in Diarra from Detroit. Mora maintains a relatively low-key life now.

Cycle five: Nicole Linkletter (2005)

Nicole Linkletter signed with Ford Models and CoverGirl after winning. She appeared in Marie Claire Malaysia, Nylon, and Elle Girl, and walked for Alice + Olivia and Bebe.

She later worked behind the scenes as a casting associate on the 2016 reality series Life or Debt. Nicole married Adam Nathanson in 2013, and they have two children. She now lives a quieter, family-focused life.

Cycle six: Dani Evans (2006)

Dani Evans signed with Ford Models and walked in fashion weeks after her win. She appeared in Essence and Bode magazine.

In 2018, she launched her unisex hat brand, Monrowe, which is stocked at retailers including Revolve and Saks. Over time, she stepped away from traditional modelling to focus on entrepreneurship and personal growth.

Cycle seven: CariDee English (2006)

CariDee English modelled for Seventeen, Wedding Style, Healthy Living, and Runway Magazine. She guest-starred on One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl and hosted Oxygen’s reality show Pretty Wicked.

She has since pursued photography and continues to work creatively behind the lens while modelling occasionally.

Cycle eight: Jaslene González (2007)

Jaslene González walked for designers including Giorgio Armani and appeared in Seventeen, Nylon Mexico, and Vogue India.

She still models and runs a training programme for aspiring models called On Set with Jaslene. She also founded a jewellery line, Starlite by J.

Cycle nine: Saleisha “Sal” Stowers (2007)

Saleisha Stowers pivoted into acting after modelling. She appeared on All My Children, Days of Our Lives, The Fosters, and Switched at Birth.

She launched SS Body & Nutrition in 2023 and works as a certified nutrition coach.

Cycle 10: Whitney Thompson (2008)

Whitney Thompson became the show’s first plus-size winner. She modelled for brands including Forever 21 and Panache Lingerie and became an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association.

She now owns Pink Pelican Ice Cream in Panama City Beach and is married with children.

Cycle 11: McKey Sullivan (2008)

McKey Sullivan appeared in magazines including In Touch, Seventeen, and Vogue Knitting. She married MMA fighter Sam Alvey in 2013.

They share six children. McKey has largely stepped away from modelling and focuses on family life.

Cycle 12: Teyona Anderson (2009)

Teyona Anderson found modelling success in South Africa, walking Arise Cape Town Fashion Week and South Africa Fashion Week.

She welcomed a son in 2017 and keeps a very low public profile.

Cycle 13: Nicole Fox (2010)

I use myself as a model so much in my art because it's confessional art, the art is about me. This drawing is two years old. I didn't do a perfect job, but I learned from it. This self portrait as an artist-writer acted as a talisman to achieve my dreams. #antm #nicolefox pic.twitter.com/89g1pmLlcG — Nicole Fox Abuhamada (@NicoleFoxAbu) July 28, 2022

Nicole Fox appeared in Seventeen and campaigns for Heritage 1981 and Steve Madden. She later acted in The Bold and the Beautiful and the film Redlands.

She now works as an artist and lives in Maryland with her husband and son.

Cycle 14: Krista White (2010)

Krista White appeared in Seventeen, Ebony, and InStyle, and walked New York Fashion Week for designers like Nicole Miller and Betsey Johnson.

She later became fashion director of DLXVRSN Magazine and continues to work in fashion.

Cycle 15: Ann Ward (2010)

Ann Ward stepped away from modelling and now works as a professional illustrator and animator in Dallas. She shares her artwork online and has a strong interest in palaeontology.

Cycle 16: Brittani Kline (2011)

Brittani Kline signed with IMG after winning and appeared in Vogue Mexico. She later walked for Balenciaga and Prabal Gurung after briefly returning to modelling.

She retired from modelling in 2017, earned a Master of Professional Studies degree from Penn State in 2022, and lives in Pennsylvania with her son. In 2025, she announced she was expecting a baby girl.

Cycle 17: Lisa D’Amato (2011 All-Stars)

Lisa D’Amato appeared on Celebrity Rehab, Marriage Boot Camp, and Shark Tank, where she secured a deal for her baby food product, Dare-U-Go.

She released two albums and is known for creative and political content online. She is married to Adam Friedman and has two children.

Cycle 18: Sophie Sumner (2012)

Sophie Sumner previously competed on Britain’s Next Top Model. After winning ANTM’s “British Invasion” cycle, she released a song titled Aiming for You.

She now works as an Amazon Live host and contributing editor for The Daily Front Row.

Cycle 19: Laura James (2012)

Laura James transitioned into acting, appearing in NCIS: Hawai’i, S.W.A.T., The Young and the Restless, and the Netflix film A California Christmas.

She married actor Jon-Michael Ecker in 2022, and they have two daughters.

Cycle 20: Jourdan Miller (2013)

Jourdan Miller continues modelling and has appeared in Desnudo Italia, Cleo, and campaigns for Guess. She remains active in fashion.

Cycle 21: Keith Carlos (2014)

Former NFL player Keith Carlos became the first male winner. He has appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful and Cardi B’s music video “Be Careful.”

He is an ambassador for Fashion Nova Men and has two children.

Cycle 22: Nyle DiMarco (2015)

Nyle DiMarco became the first deaf winner of ANTM. He went on to win Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

He produced the Netflix series Deaf U, executive-produced the Oscar-nominated short Audible, and published his memoir Deaf Utopia, which became a New York Times bestseller. In 2025, he made his directorial debut with the documentary Deaf President Now!.

Cycle 23: India Gants (2017)

India Gants continues modelling and works as a DJ. She hosts a podcast called The Business of Beauty and is active in lifestyle and fashion media.

Cycle 24: Kyla Coleman (2018)

Kyla Coleman works as a full-time professional model in Los Angeles. She has appeared in campaigns for SKIMS, Diesel, Ivy Park, Steve Madden, Valentino, DVF, and Armani Exchange.

In 2019, she appeared in Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” music video and continues to model internationally.

