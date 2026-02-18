America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

2 hours ago

America’s Next Top Model winner had her title and $100,000 prize money revoked, and the reason behind it is deeply upsetting.

The new Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, revisits some of the show’s most controversial moments, from the blackface photoshoot to Tyra Banks and Jay Manuel’s dramatic split. But one of the most serious stories isn’t included at all. Which was the decision to revoke cycle 17 winner Angelea Preston’s title and prize money.

So, what actually happened?

Angelea first appeared on cycles 12 and 14 before returning for the All Stars cycle 17. In an interview with Bustle, she revealed she was officially crowned the winner during filming. She said, “I screamed. I just could not believe it was me. And I almost ran off the set. I was like, ‘Are you serious?!,’ breaking the fourth wall and looking in the camera.

“I hugged the other girls, but at the same time I was like, ‘Bye, y’all! Peace out! Y’all can go! I just won, and my life is about to start!’”

But viewers never saw that version of events. When the finale aired, it simply stated that production had “learned information from Angelea that disqualifies her from the competition”, and Lisa D’Amato was named the winner instead.

Wait, so why was her title and prize money actually revoked?

After her earlier cycles, Angelea said she struggled to find modelling work. She explained that Top Model didn’t always have the best reputation in the industry. And she found herself living in poverty in a poor neighbourhood in New York.

She told Bustle that during this time, a man in a luxury car convinced her to go on a date. She later referred to him as “T”. He offered her money and luxury items in exchange for going on dates with men. He also told her she wouldn’t have to have s*x with them.

She said she later realised that s*x was actually expected. And she described being assaulted on multiple occasions if she tried to leave or refused. She also said she was attacked by the man if she attempted to walk away from the situation.

Close friends of Angelea contacted cycle 14 winner Krista White, who then reached out to producers and to Tyra Banks to try to get help. But they never heard back. She eventually escaped after more than a month.

When she returned for cycle 17, she said she was asked during vetting whether she had “ever did anything illegal” to make money, and a producer even asked “if she was being pimped.”

At the time, she denied it. She later explained she was at “rock bottom” and ashamed of what had happened. She said, “To my understanding, [a producer] knew what happened. But she wasn’t going to say anything to anyone else… it was our little secret.”

Weeks after the finale was filmed, producers contacted her and said they had “heard a rumour” and encouraged her to be honest. That’s when she disclosed her past. Shortly after, she was told that Tyra Banks and executive producer Ken Mok had decided her title would be revoked and she would not receive the $100,000 winner’s contract.

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

Speaking about the impact, Angelea said, “It was already traumatic going through the s*x-work stuff. And now to add insult to injury, they were punishing me for the rest of my life.”

She also said losing the contract came at a time when she was already struggling financially, which made it even harder.

Ken Mok told Bustle, “There’s really nothing I can add to Angelea’s story as this happened 10 years ago and it has already been reported on extensively. On a personal note, I thought Angelea was a wonderful addition to ANTM. She was talented and charismatic… I wish her nothing but the best in her future.”

Since then, Angelea has gone on to become an on-air journalist.

Since then, Angelea has gone on to become an on-air journalist.