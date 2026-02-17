What Shandi Sullivan is up to now, 22 years after she was assaulted on America’s Next Top Model

4 hours ago

Shandi Sullivan came third in the second season of America’s Next Top Model, but her experience on the show was muddied by the assault that was turned into a cheating storyline.

In Netflix’s new documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, we learn that Shandi’s scandelous cheating storyline on ANTM was quite different to what she experienced.

Back in 2004, Shandi and the rest of the cast were partying with a group of men in Milan. Booze was involved, and before long, Shandi had “drunk shower s*x” with one of the men, despite having a boyfriend back at home. At the time, ANTM turned it into a cheating storyline.

“Everybody messes up, Shani. I’m not judging you, but I think that we have to fight against our carnal desires,” Tyra Banks told Shandi in front of the rest of the cast. “I understand that people do become attracted to other people, and it’s all about your relationship and how open your relationship is and how honest you can be with one another.”

In the documentary, Shandi admitted to blacking out during the evening, sharing: “The next day, I woke up. I was, like, ‘Holy s–t, what the f–k happened last night?’ It all fucking hit me. It just flooded over me. I just sat there and cried.”

Shandi went on to come in third place, and 22 years after her cycle premiered, this is what she’s up to.

She ‘felt really broken’ and went back to her day job

As detailed in the new three-part documentary, Shandi went back to her day job at Walgreens because she felt “really broken” following the incident on America’s Next Top Model.

A year after her cycle finished airing, she sat with Tyra Banks on her talk show. Shandi claimed that she asked Tyra not to play the Milan clip, but she did anyway. Tyra has always denied deliberately playing it to cause Shandi harm, stating it “goes against” her beliefs.

Shandi Sullivan and her boyfriend broke up

Though Shandi continued to date her boyfriend Eric for some time, they soon split up due to the cheating scandal backlash.

“I’d be walking with Eric down the street, and somebody would recognise me and call me a sl*t to my face,” Shandi said. “It made me hate myself.”

Shandi was always one of my favourite #ANTM contestants and watching the documentary just reminds me how little duty of care production had for her and them having the audacity to try and paint her in this scarlet woman narrative afterwards was just so sickening. pic.twitter.com/czqEBWA7CO — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) February 16, 2026

She stopped modelling, besides one gig in 2024

After her America’s Next Top Model experience, Shandi quit modelling for good in 2014. She did return briefly in 2024 to recreate her iconic Italian colosseum portrait.

“I wanted to nod to this image to showcase that Shandi still has that magic and beauty within her no matter how much time has passed or what her current career is, while also taking the opportunity to create a fresh 2024 interpretation of her through my eyes,” the photographer, Abel, said at the time.

What Shandi Sullivan is doing now, 22 years after America’s Next Top Model

In 2023, Shandi started a jewellery business called Dream Meow Corner, inspired by her love of felines as a self-declared “cat lady.”

“Dream Meow Corner is a small shop I run out of my home in Brooklyn. I make all kinds of cute things! Pet portraits, earrings, blobs, candle holders…Whatever I am interested in at the moment. Love creating and learning. If you are looking for any gifts for someone or for yourself, take a gander!” she said in an Instagram post.

She also launched a horror movie podcast in 2024, calling it Urn Fulla Popcorn. Shandi and her co-host, Timmy Williams, have discussed movies like Weapons, Misery, and Frankenstein.

She also hates Trump, so we love her.

