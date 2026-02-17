The Tab
SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

What Shandi Sullivan is up to now, 22 years after she was assaulted on America’s Next Top Model

Her assault was turned into a scandelous cheating storyline

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Shandi Sullivan came third in the second season of America’s Next Top Model, but her experience on the show was muddied by the assault that was turned into a cheating storyline.

In Netflix’s new documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, we learn that Shandi’s scandelous cheating storyline on ANTM was quite different to what she experienced.

Back in 2004, Shandi and the rest of the cast were partying with a group of men in Milan. Booze was involved, and before long, Shandi had “drunk shower s*x” with one of the men, despite having a boyfriend back at home. At the time, ANTM turned it into a cheating storyline.

UPN

Credit: UPN

“Everybody messes up, Shani. I’m not judging you, but I think that we have to fight against our carnal desires,” Tyra Banks told Shandi in front of the rest of the cast. “I understand that people do become attracted to other people, and it’s all about your relationship and how open your relationship is and how honest you can be with one another.”

In the documentary, Shandi admitted to blacking out during the evening, sharing: “The next day, I woke up. I was, like, ‘Holy s–t, what the f–k happened last night?’ It all fucking hit me. It just flooded over me. I just sat there and cried.”

Shandi went on to come in third place, and 22 years after her cycle premiered, this is what she’s up to.

She ‘felt really broken’ and went back to her day job

As detailed in the new three-part documentary, Shandi went back to her day job at Walgreens because she felt “really broken” following the incident on America’s Next Top Model.

A year after her cycle finished airing, she sat with Tyra Banks on her talk show. Shandi claimed that she asked Tyra not to play the Milan clip, but she did anyway. Tyra has always denied deliberately playing it to cause Shandi harm, stating it “goes against” her beliefs.

Shandi Sullivan and her boyfriend broke up

Though Shandi continued to date her boyfriend Eric for some time, they soon split up due to the cheating scandal backlash.

“I’d be walking with Eric down the street, and somebody would recognise me and call me a sl*t to my face,” Shandi said. “It made me hate myself.”

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

She stopped modelling, besides one gig in 2024

After her America’s Next Top Model experience, Shandi quit modelling for good in 2014. She did return briefly in 2024 to recreate her iconic Italian colosseum portrait.

“I wanted to nod to this image to showcase that Shandi still has that magic and beauty within her no matter how much time has passed or what her current career is, while also taking the opportunity to create a fresh 2024 interpretation of her through my eyes,” the photographer, Abel, said at the time.

What Shandi Sullivan is doing now, 22 years after America’s Next Top Model

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

In 2023, Shandi started a jewellery business called Dream Meow Corner, inspired by her love of felines as a self-declared “cat lady.”

“Dream Meow Corner is a small shop I run out of my home in Brooklyn. I make all kinds of cute things! Pet portraits, earrings, blobs, candle holders…Whatever I am interested in at the moment. Love creating and learning. If you are looking for any gifts for someone or for yourself, take a gander!” she said in an Instagram post.

She also launched a horror movie podcast in 2024, calling it Urn Fulla Popcorn. Shandi and her co-host, Timmy Williams, have discussed movies like Weapons, Misery, and Frankenstein.

She also hates Trump, so we love her.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix and SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

More on: America's Next Top Model Netflix Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

From Jay Manuel to Nigel Barker, where are the legends of America’s Next Top Model now?!

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is getting dragged for unhinged ‘hot ice cream’ business, and I’m beyond confused

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’