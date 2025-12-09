‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

33 mins ago

Tyra Banks is up to something, and judging by the looks of everyone who was in attendance to witness it, it was perplexing. The Top Model icon and pop culture legend was down under in Sydney promoting her new Christmas single as her alter ego Santa Smize during a DJ set in a pub and the crowd videos of what went down went viral because it’s all just very mystifying. She looks so different, the vibes are all over the place and the lyrics or whatever is happening with her song make absolutely no sense. So, in the best and most clear way I can muster, here is what’s happening with Tyra Banks as she goes viral on TikTok with some truly bizarre antics.

The actual lowdown

The 51 year old Tyra Banks was dressed in black with a highlighter yellow wig on and she was DJing at The Beresford for the release of her new single. The Christmas single is about an ice cream maker from the South Pole who clashes with Santa over the idea of delivering dessert on Christmas Day… Right.

The lyrics are wild and she was seen saying “Ho ho ho is my cookie dough dough dough. We’re gonna sing Santa Smize so here we go! Santa smize, Santa smize,” she said before adding “Dough, dough, again!” Catchy vibes for sure.

She’s also saying “Santa Claus got a big booty oh yeah”. She also said “she’s a gay man trapped in this body” and that she’s an “LBGT queen”. Not a typo, she said the letters in the wrong order.

You need to see the TikToks

She’s giving it energy I guess and you really can’t take that away from her. What’s mystifying me the most is everyone’s confused faces when the camera flips around to the audience in this video.

Tyra Banks was spotted in Sydney, Australia ranting about Santa Claus on stage with drag queens while promoting her SMiZE & Dream ice cream brand.

pic.twitter.com/1ZJAHlZcNE — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 8, 2025

It’s all a bit bizarre watching the Tyra Banks TikTok videos. But it makes a bit more sense when you learn Tyra Banks loves Sydney and actually opened an ice cream shop over there. She said on her love for Australia “I was coming for about a year and a half and just fell in love with it. And I said, should we make this move? And here we are.”

