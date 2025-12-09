The Tab
Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Tyra Banks is up to something, and judging by the looks of everyone who was in attendance to witness it, it was perplexing. The Top Model icon and pop culture legend was down under in Sydney promoting her new Christmas single as her alter ego Santa Smize during a DJ set in a pub and the crowd videos of what went down went viral because it’s all just very mystifying. She looks so different, the vibes are all over the place and the lyrics or whatever is happening with her song make absolutely no sense. So, in the best and most clear way I can muster, here is what’s happening with Tyra Banks as she goes viral on TikTok with some truly bizarre antics.

The actual lowdown 

The 51 year old Tyra Banks was dressed in black with a highlighter yellow wig on and she was DJing at The Beresford for the release of her new single. The Christmas single is about an ice cream maker from the South Pole who clashes with Santa over the idea of delivering dessert on Christmas Day… Right.

The lyrics are wild and she was seen saying “Ho ho ho is my cookie dough dough dough. We’re gonna sing Santa Smize so here we go! Santa smize, Santa smize,” she said before adding “Dough, dough, again!” Catchy vibes for sure.

She’s also saying “Santa Claus got a big booty oh yeah”. She also said “she’s a gay man trapped in this body” and that she’s an “LBGT queen”. Not a typo, she said the letters in the wrong order.

You need to see the TikToks

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

@huntwherever Tyra Banks is officially the new queen of Christmas #australia #smizeanddream #santasmize ♬ original sound – Hunty

She’s giving it energy I guess and you really can’t take that away from her. What’s mystifying me the most is everyone’s confused faces when the camera flips around to the audience in this video.

It’s all a bit bizarre watching the Tyra Banks TikTok videos. But it makes a bit more sense when you learn Tyra Banks loves Sydney and actually opened an ice cream shop over there. She said on her love for Australia “I was coming for about a year and a half and just fell in love with it. And I said, should we make this move? And here we are.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Celebrity TikTok Viral
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Read Next

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Latest

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

Daisy Lewin

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

Grace Elvin

Strikes will continue over the Christmas season

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

Daisy Lewin

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

Grace Elvin

Strikes will continue over the Christmas season