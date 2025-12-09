The Tab

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus has brutally clapped back at the 45-year-old woman claiming she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum, and gave birth to her when she was just 12.

If you missed this wild drama, a woman from Arizona called Jayme Lee has claimed that she is the singer’s real mother, and she entered a “private adoption agreement” with her parents Billy Ray and Tish.

She made these allegations in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee in May, and claimed she “lacked capacity to consent” to the adoption agreement because she was a minor at the time.

According to the complaint obtained by the Daily Mail, Lee claims Billy Ray “wrongfully assumed the role” of the singer’s dad without her permission and “misrepresented the circumstances” of the adoption, causing her “severe emotional distress”.

Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus brutally responded to the claims in his own suit filed on 20th November, calling the allegations “false and absurd”.

He said the claims were “clearly brought for the purposes of harassing’ Billy Ray and his family” and “needlessly wasting this Court’s time and resources”.

The country singer’s attorney Chase LanCarte argued that it’s “not legally permissible” to adopt a child in Tennessee without obtaining a court order.

In a second filing, Lee also accused Billy Ray and Tish of “child abuse and endangerment” by making Miley a “public figure” and “knowingly placing her in the spotlight”.

Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Billy Ray responded to this in a second complaint on 1st December, claiming that he was never served the lawsuit and has only just become aware of the filing.

The Arizona woman’s lawsuit was dismissed by the Davidson County circuit court on 5th December, and Billy Ray has requested that the court awards him recovery of his legal fees.

“The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs,” his lawyer LanCarte told the Daily Mail.

The Tab has reached out to Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Miley Cyrus for comment.

Featured image by: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

Daisy Lewin

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

Grace Elvin

Strikes will continue over the Christmas season

