Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

She alleges that the singer was adopted

55 mins ago

Billy Ray Cyrus has brutally clapped back at the 45-year-old woman claiming she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum, and gave birth to her when she was just 12.

If you missed this wild drama, a woman from Arizona called Jayme Lee has claimed that she is the singer’s real mother, and she entered a “private adoption agreement” with her parents Billy Ray and Tish.

She made these allegations in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee in May, and claimed she “lacked capacity to consent” to the adoption agreement because she was a minor at the time.

According to the complaint obtained by the Daily Mail, Lee claims Billy Ray “wrongfully assumed the role” of the singer’s dad without her permission and “misrepresented the circumstances” of the adoption, causing her “severe emotional distress”.

Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus brutally responded to the claims in his own suit filed on 20th November, calling the allegations “false and absurd”.

He said the claims were “clearly brought for the purposes of harassing’ Billy Ray and his family” and “needlessly wasting this Court’s time and resources”.

The country singer’s attorney Chase LanCarte argued that it’s “not legally permissible” to adopt a child in Tennessee without obtaining a court order.

In a second filing, Lee also accused Billy Ray and Tish of “child abuse and endangerment” by making Miley a “public figure” and “knowingly placing her in the spotlight”.

Billy Ray responded to this in a second complaint on 1st December, claiming that he was never served the lawsuit and has only just become aware of the filing.

The Arizona woman’s lawsuit was dismissed by the Davidson County circuit court on 5th December, and Billy Ray has requested that the court awards him recovery of his legal fees.

“The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs,” his lawyer LanCarte told the Daily Mail.

The Tab has reached out to Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Miley Cyrus for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock