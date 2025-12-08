The Tab

Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

She allegedly gave birth to her when she was 12

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Just days after Miley Cyrus confirmed she’s engaged to musician Maxx Morando, a woman has claimed she’s the singer’s real mum in a bizarre lawsuit. Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus has denied this.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jayme Lee, 45, from Arizona, has alleged that she is Cyrus’ biological mother, and the 33-year-old was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

The lawsuit was filed in Tennessee in May, in which Lee claimed that she gave birth to the singer in 1992, when she was just 12, and entered a “private adoption agreement” with Billy Ray and Tish.

According to her, the alleged adoption agreement let Lee choose Cyrus’ name and work as her nanny and piano teacher when she was a child. She has asked the court to conduct a supervised maternity and paternity test and “revisit the legality of the adoption” after the results are revealed.

In the complaint obtained by the Daily Mail, the Arizona woman accused Billy Ray and Tish of “breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights”. She claims Billy Ray “wrongfully assumed the role” of Cyrus’s dad without Lee’s consent and “misrepresented the circumstances” of her alleged adoption agreement, causing her “severe emotional distress”.

Lee filed a second complaint in June, in which she alleged that “no valid adoption papers were ever lawfully signed due to the fraudulent inducement and duress under which consent was allegedly obtained”. She claimed that as she was a minor at the time of the adoption, she “lacked capacity to consent” and alleged that Billy Ray and Tish “cut off all contact” and “threatened [her] with police action” after the singer was born.

Credit: Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“At 12, in 1992, I was trying to find a lawyer to help me get visitation of Miley but I was brutally attacked and placed in a state of trauma until recently remembering how I came to be the parent of Miley,” the lawsuit alleges.

Billy Ray called the allegations “false and absurd” in his own filing on 20th November.

“The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs,” Billy Ray’s attorney Chase LanCarte said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

The Tab has reached out to Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Miley Cyrus for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock and Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Miley Cyrus Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

sean combs p diddy and then a flyer for the basketball event

Here’s what really happened at Diddy’s City College basketball event, when nine people died

Miley Cyrus clapped back album flopped

Miley Cyrus claps back after her new album was one of the biggest flops of the year

Miley Cyrus reveals the messy reason she stayed with the ‘wrong guys’ for so long

Latest

Scream 7 cast member reveals Melissa Barrera storyline if she hadn’t been dropped from film

Harrison Brocklehurst

Barrera was controversially dropped from the film after her support for Palestine

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Scream 7 cast member reveals Melissa Barrera storyline if she hadn’t been dropped from film

Harrison Brocklehurst

Barrera was controversially dropped from the film after her support for Palestine

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!