Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

Just days after Miley Cyrus confirmed she’s engaged to musician Maxx Morando, a woman has claimed she’s the singer’s real mum in a bizarre lawsuit. Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus has denied this.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jayme Lee, 45, from Arizona, has alleged that she is Cyrus’ biological mother, and the 33-year-old was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

The lawsuit was filed in Tennessee in May, in which Lee claimed that she gave birth to the singer in 1992, when she was just 12, and entered a “private adoption agreement” with Billy Ray and Tish.

According to her, the alleged adoption agreement let Lee choose Cyrus’ name and work as her nanny and piano teacher when she was a child. She has asked the court to conduct a supervised maternity and paternity test and “revisit the legality of the adoption” after the results are revealed.

In the complaint obtained by the Daily Mail, the Arizona woman accused Billy Ray and Tish of “breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights”. She claims Billy Ray “wrongfully assumed the role” of Cyrus’s dad without Lee’s consent and “misrepresented the circumstances” of her alleged adoption agreement, causing her “severe emotional distress”.

Lee filed a second complaint in June, in which she alleged that “no valid adoption papers were ever lawfully signed due to the fraudulent inducement and duress under which consent was allegedly obtained”. She claimed that as she was a minor at the time of the adoption, she “lacked capacity to consent” and alleged that Billy Ray and Tish “cut off all contact” and “threatened [her] with police action” after the singer was born.

“At 12, in 1992, I was trying to find a lawyer to help me get visitation of Miley but I was brutally attacked and placed in a state of trauma until recently remembering how I came to be the parent of Miley,” the lawsuit alleges.

Billy Ray called the allegations “false and absurd” in his own filing on 20th November.

“The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs,” Billy Ray’s attorney Chase LanCarte said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

The Tab has reached out to Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Miley Cyrus for comment.

