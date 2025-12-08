The Tab

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity has officially wrapped for another year, but don’t start grieving just yet. There’s one last juicy episode on the way, and it’s promising camp gossip, and a love story none of us saw coming.

Last night’s live final saw Angry Ginge crowned as the winner of I’m A Celeb 2025. Morgan Burtwistle, the 24-year-old Twitch streamer with five million followers and a seriously loyal fanbase, beat Tom Read Wilson in second and Shona McGarty in third.

Credit: ITV

With a huge 13 million votes cast (the most the show’s seen in a decade!), Morgan looked completely gobsmacked, telling Ant and Dec: “I feel amazing. Honestly, a dream come true. I didn’t think I could go all this way never mind win. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

When will the reunion be, and what’s happening?

I’m A Celebrity: Coming Out airs on Saturday 13th December at 9pm on ITV. Mark the calendars, set the alarms, cancel all plans.

The special will follow each celeb making their grand escape from camp life and heading back to five-star comfort. Then, they’ll all come together again for one last wrap party, where we’re expecting tears, wild stories, and someone getting drunk and oversharing.

Get ready, because Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev go on an actual date. Ruby’s crush on the grumpy outpost king quickly became one of the funniest running jokes of the series. Now, we’re witnessing the romance blossom in 4K HD. Honestly, ITV give her a rom-com spin-off. The nation demands it.

Credit: Instagram/@kioskkev

Most Read

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Most of this year’s celebs are turning up to the reunion, except Alex Scott.

The former Lioness left the jungle first and immediately rushed back to the UK due to a medical emergency involving her girlfriend Jess Glynne’s mum, who suffered a major stroke. Jess later explained she couldn’t make it to Alex’s end-of-the-bridge moment because she needed to be with her family.

The reunion will air Saturday 13th December at 9pm, on ITV.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

I'm a celeb 2025 voting results

The voting results for I’m A Celeb 2025 final just got revealed and it was SO close

i'm a celeb 2025 aitch

Aitch spills why he nearly quit I’m A Celeb and asked producers to ‘come and save’ him

Um, apparently Vogue Williams had a HUGE unseen temper tantrum when leaving I’m A Celeb

Latest

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

She allegedly gave birth to her when she was 12

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

She allegedly gave birth to her when she was 12