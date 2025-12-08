The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

7 seconds ago

I’m A Celebrity has officially wrapped for another year, but don’t start grieving just yet. There’s one last juicy episode on the way, and it’s promising camp gossip, and a love story none of us saw coming.

Last night’s live final saw Angry Ginge crowned as the winner of I’m A Celeb 2025. Morgan Burtwistle, the 24-year-old Twitch streamer with five million followers and a seriously loyal fanbase, beat Tom Read Wilson in second and Shona McGarty in third.

With a huge 13 million votes cast (the most the show’s seen in a decade!), Morgan looked completely gobsmacked, telling Ant and Dec: “I feel amazing. Honestly, a dream come true. I didn’t think I could go all this way never mind win. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

When will the reunion be, and what’s happening?

I’m A Celebrity: Coming Out airs on Saturday 13th December at 9pm on ITV. Mark the calendars, set the alarms, cancel all plans.

The special will follow each celeb making their grand escape from camp life and heading back to five-star comfort. Then, they’ll all come together again for one last wrap party, where we’re expecting tears, wild stories, and someone getting drunk and oversharing.

Get ready, because Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev go on an actual date. Ruby’s crush on the grumpy outpost king quickly became one of the funniest running jokes of the series. Now, we’re witnessing the romance blossom in 4K HD. Honestly, ITV give her a rom-com spin-off. The nation demands it.

Most of this year’s celebs are turning up to the reunion, except Alex Scott.

The former Lioness left the jungle first and immediately rushed back to the UK due to a medical emergency involving her girlfriend Jess Glynne’s mum, who suffered a major stroke. Jess later explained she couldn’t make it to Alex’s end-of-the-bridge moment because she needed to be with her family.

Featured image credit: ITV