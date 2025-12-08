Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

2 hours ago

There’s a daft editing error in season five of Stranger Things, and it totally takes away the scariness of that scene.

In the Stranger Things season five episode Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holy Wheeler, Robin and Will evade Joyce so Will can try tapping into the hive mind. They wander through the misty woods in the dead of night, towards the playground where Holly vanished. It’s all super creepy.

Netflix viewers noticed some rather strange things in the woods. If you watch the bottom section of the screen, you can make out some electrical tape.

Blue and orange crosses mark where Robin and Will are supposed to stop for a moment, and look up. It’s easier to spot in a video, so you can see how the light from the torches hits the tape differently.

It’s very common on film and TV sets to mark out where actors are meant to walk and stand. Usually these markers are edited out. It looks as if the Stranger Things crew might have initially missed this tap – possibly because it’s hard to see amongst all the leaves.

I can’t take the creepy walk through the woods seriously, now. The whole scene is a lot less scary and mysterious now I’ve pictured the crew sticking down tape so that Noah Schnapp and Maya Hawke don’t wander off to the wrong bit of the forest.

Season five of Stranger Things also has a continuity error in. When we saw a flashback of Will and Jonathan building their fort Castle Byers, it all looked very different to how Jonathan described that day during season two. Well, stranger things have happened to this one very unlucky family.

Featured image via Netflix.