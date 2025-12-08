The Tab
Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

I can’t unsee this now

Claudia Cox

There’s a daft editing error in season five of Stranger Things, and it totally takes away the scariness of that scene.

In the Stranger Things season five episode Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holy Wheeler, Robin and Will evade Joyce so Will can try tapping into the hive mind. They wander through the misty woods in the dead of night, towards the playground where Holly vanished. It’s all super creepy.

Netflix viewers noticed some rather strange things in the woods. If you watch the bottom section of the screen, you can make out some electrical tape.

stranger things season five editing error

(Image via Netflix)

Blue and orange crosses mark where Robin and Will are supposed to stop for a moment, and look up. It’s easier to spot in a video, so you can see how the light from the torches hits the tape differently.

@mellllll_6

episode 2🤣 #strangerthings #season5 #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Mel🕷️

It’s very common on film and TV sets to mark out where actors are meant to walk and stand. Usually these markers are edited out. It looks as if the Stranger Things crew might have initially missed this tap – possibly because it’s hard to see amongst all the leaves.

I can’t take the creepy walk through the woods seriously, now. The whole scene is a lot less scary and mysterious now I’ve pictured the crew sticking down tape so that Noah Schnapp and Maya Hawke don’t wander off to the wrong bit of the forest.

Season five of Stranger Things also has a continuity error in. When we saw a flashback of Will and Jonathan building their fort Castle Byers, it all looked very different to how Jonathan described that day during season two. Well, stranger things have happened to this one very unlucky family.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

