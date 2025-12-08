The Tab

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

This changes everything

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

*Stranger Things season five spoilers below, you’ve been warned!*

Stranger Things lovers, it’s officially chaos o’clock because one of the biggest mysteries of season five may have just been answered thanks to a spoiler from a leaked video doing the rounds online.

Credit: Netflix

Yep, MAX MAY BE BACK. Like, properly back. In Hawkins. Walking around. Not in a coma. Not in a mind-prison. Back-back.

A quick refresher: WTF has actually happened to Max?

After the brutal season four finale, Max was left technically dead for a hot minute, before being revived, but her body has remained in a coma in Hawkins while her mind is trapped in what creators call Vecna’s “mindscape”.

Sadie Sink previously revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the Duffers had to call her ahead of reading the script just to reassure her: “It’s gonna say you’re dead for a second, but don’t worry.”

And since then, Max has only appeared in Vecna’s gross, slimy memory world where Holly Wheeler is also somehow trapped. Sadie said the writers even gave the creepy realm a cooler name for the show, Camazotz,  which Max calls “Vecna’s prison”. So yeah… she’s been through it.

Credit: Netflix

A video posted to X, originally from YouTube account Tate100T, who claims to have snuck onto sets last year, shows unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Max filming under a tent at Hawkins Elementary School.

The clip shows Max up and out of bed, in the real world (!!!), looking very much alive, and very much not comatose.

People think this pretty much confirms that she escapes Vecna’s mind prison and returns to Hawkins at some point in volumes two or three. One commenter said: “They’ve been filming under a tent, no wonder there’s been barely any Max leaks.”

Some people believe Max will escape through Holly’s memories, since they’re trapped in the same mind-hell together.

This would also completely debunk the bleak fan theory that if Vecna dies, Max has to die too because she’s tethered to his consciousness. We’ll take any sliver of hope Netflix is willing to feed us.

A few people have pointed out that Max looks styled like her younger self in the leak, implying it could be a flashback. But whether she’s actually returned or we’re seeing a memory timeline, one thing feels certain: Max Mayfield is going to be a major character in the final episodes.

We already know from the volume two trailer that demogorgons will attack Max’s body in the hospital and Lucas has to literally carry her out, but this leak suggests she’s not staying helpless for long.

Credit: Netflix

Season five continues on Boxing Day with volume two, and ends New Year’s Day with the grand finale. Long live Max Mayfield!

Featured image credit: Netflix

