The title of the next Stranger Things episode teases a major character’s death, and we missed it

We have now entered the annoying stage between episode drops where people are overanalysing literally every detail, and this new theory about episode five suggests one of our fav characters is about to bite the dust.

So far, the titles of the Stranger Things episodes have teased a major turning point for our beloved characters. Episode one, The Crawl, was about – you guessed it – the crawl. Episode two, The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler, saw Mike’s younger sister get nabbed by a demogorgon, and The Turnbow Trap was all about Delightful Derek and his family. The final episode of part one, Sorcerer, saw Will Byers accept his sexuality and immediately get superpowers.

So, what’s episode five of Stranger Things? It’s called Shock Jock, and it tells you everything you need to know.

Erm, what’s a shock jock and how does it relate to Stranger Things?

the next episode of stranger things 5 is called "shock jock". a shock jock is a radio host known for using provocative, controversial, or deliberately outrageous comments to grab attention, entertain listeners, and stir reactions 👀 pic.twitter.com/xGUh9Q05LA — ؘ (@buckleysthinker) November 28, 2025

The next episode drop comes on Christmas, with Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, and The Bridge. Shock Jock is episode five of Stranger Things, and it seems to be all about Robin.

You see, going back a few decades, a shock jock was a radio host with particularly provocative language. They loved to stir the pot, something we’ve seen our Robin doing while funnelling secret messages past the military and to her friends. Said friends feared for her safety at the beginning of season five, and now people think she’s about to meet her maker.

“I’m so scared for her, especially because she got SO much screen time in volume one,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said, and honestly, I get it: “If she dies, I’m suing for homophobia.”

“Robin Buckley, listen to me very carefully. Don’t MAKE UNNECESSARY JOURNEYS,” someone else wrote.

How Steve Harrington could die in Season 5 Episode 7, Shock Jock. (Theory) Thread🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GDErqnO6FP — Relay (@RelayTS) December 1, 2025

Not everyone was so pessimistic, as one person wrote: “It’s definitely a filler episode to bring relief to the viewer. It will only show how Robin became a shock jock, meaning the most important episode is the sixth, which is entirely focused on Max and Holly.”

Another thread, which recieved 150k views, suggested it’s not Robin who is going to die, but Steve! They suggested that the Duffer Brothers are doing some cheeky wordplay. While Robin will be the centre point of the episode, they think the title is actually referring to a jock who will get shocked… to death.

Whether it’s Robin or Steve, I don’t care. Leave my Shaylas alone, Murray is right there!!

