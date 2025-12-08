The Tab
Stranger Things

The title of the next Stranger Things episode teases a major character’s death, and we missed it

Grab your torches and pitchforks, we march on the Netflix offices at dawn

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

We have now entered the annoying stage between episode drops where people are overanalysing literally every detail, and this new theory about episode five suggests one of our fav characters is about to bite the dust.

So far, the titles of the Stranger Things episodes have teased a major turning point for our beloved characters. Episode one, The Crawl, was about – you guessed it – the crawl. Episode two, The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler, saw Mike’s younger sister get nabbed by a demogorgon, and The Turnbow Trap was all about Delightful Derek and his family. The final episode of part one, Sorcerer, saw Will Byers accept his sexuality and immediately get superpowers.

So, what’s episode five of Stranger Things? It’s called Shock Jock, and it tells you everything you need to know.

Erm, what’s a shock jock and how does it relate to Stranger Things?

The next episode drop comes on Christmas, with Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, and The Bridge. Shock Jock is episode five of Stranger Things, and it seems to be all about Robin.

You see, going back a few decades, a shock jock was a radio host with particularly provocative language. They loved to stir the pot, something we’ve seen our Robin doing while funnelling secret messages past the military and to her friends. Said friends feared for her safety at the beginning of season five, and now people think she’s about to meet her maker.

“I’m so scared for her, especially because she got SO much screen time in volume one,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said, and honestly, I get it: “If she dies, I’m suing for homophobia.”

“Robin Buckley, listen to me very carefully. Don’t MAKE UNNECESSARY JOURNEYS,” someone else wrote.

Most Read

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Not everyone was so pessimistic, as one person wrote: “It’s definitely a filler episode to bring relief to the viewer. It will only show how Robin became a shock jock, meaning the most important episode is the sixth, which is entirely focused on Max and Holly.”

Another thread, which recieved 150k views, suggested it’s not Robin who is going to die, but Steve! They suggested that the Duffer Brothers are doing some cheeky wordplay. While Robin will be the centre point of the episode, they think the title is actually referring to a jock who will get shocked… to death.

Whether it’s Robin or Steve, I don’t care. Leave my Shaylas alone, Murray is right there!!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

stranger things hydra theory

Stranger Things viewers’ ‘hydra theory’ predicts huge plot twist in season five volume two

stranger things season five episode runtimes lengths etc

There’s lots of confusion, so here are actual runtimes of the final Stranger Things episodes

Doja Cat

As Noah Schnapp gets dragged (again), let’s revisit his public fight with Doja Cat over a boy

Latest

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

She allegedly gave birth to her when she was 12

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

She allegedly gave birth to her when she was 12