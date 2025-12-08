The Tab

A massive part of I'm A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

It's literally the best part

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After Angry Ginge was crowned the winner of I’m A Celeb 2025 on Sunday, people have suddenly realised that a major part of the reality TV show was missing this year.

The streamer from Manchester is the king of the jungle, followed by Tom Read Wilson in second and Shona McGarty in third, and he provided everyone with some serious entertainment throughout the three-week series.

However, one part we totally missed out on was the secret missions. Every year, the campmates are given silly tasks that they have to complete around camp to win treats or gifts from home.

Usually, a few campmates are selected to be the “moles” and they have to go to the Bush Telegraph, where they are told about their secret undercover mission.

They then have to do stupid things like steal an item of clothing, call someone by the wrong name three times or convince the camp there’s a strange animal.

Credit: ITV

However, the undercover challenge was nowhere to be seen in 2025, and everyone is fuming about it because it would’ve been even funnier than ever with this year’s brilliant lineup.

“There were no secret missions this year!” one person wrote on Reddit. “I love it when a couple of the campmates go undercover and start doing random missions without the rest of the group knowing it is so funny.”

“It’s surprising that they didn’t do this with Aitch and Ginge in the jungle. They would have been perfect for secret missions,” someone else said.

A third person added: “One of my favourite moments of last year was Danny’s face when he had to hide that mannequin.”

“Martin would’ve been a great choice. He would’ve got the giggles so much,” another person wrote.

Ginge, Aitch and Lisa going undercover and causing chaos around the camp would have actually been peak comedy. I can’t believe they didn’t do it this year.

