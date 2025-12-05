I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals the one major reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

1 hour ago

It’s the I’m A Celebrity romance that ITV (and all of us) have been manifesting from the moment Shona McGarty and Aitch laid eyes on each other in the jungle. But according to Ruby Wax, it’s never, ever going to happen, and she knows exactly why.

The camp icon, who became the fifth celeb booted from camp, has spilled everything about the EastEnders actress and the Manchester rapper’s not-so-romantic storyline. It turns out Shona has been shutting down the jungle flirtation off-camera.

Ruby told The Star that Shona confided in her during unaired footage, telling her straight: “He’s not my type.” Brutal.

“She said she likes hunky, bigger men so that she feels female,” Ruby explained. “So he wasn’t on the list at all.”

Yikes. Turns out even being a chart-topping rapper isn’t enough.

Ruby also hinted that the nine-year age gap – Shona is 34, Aitch is 25 – was another major ick for her campmate. Meanwhile, Ruby was basically ready to officiate their wedding right there in Kiosk Kev’s outback shack.

“I wanted her to marry him,” she joked. “I thought we could have children and we’d live in the forest forever. I thought we would have the next generation living in the forest, but no go.”

So if you were wondering why ITV hasn’t given us the romance montage we’ve been praying for… it’s because neither of them actually wants one. (Devastating.)

Even Shona’s fam were rooting for the situationship. Her sister Camila landed in Australia and instantly approved him, saying: “He is a nice guy… I would definitely have him around for Christmas.”

Both off them are single, btw. Shona split from her ex-fiancé David Bracken earlier this year, and Aitch broke up with his girlfriend Lois before heading into the jungle. So the timing could have been perfect.

But sadly, the ship has sailed. And Ruby has sunk it.

Featured image credit: ITV