The Tab

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals the one major reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

She’s spilled the beans

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It’s the I’m A Celebrity romance that ITV (and all of us) have been manifesting from the moment Shona McGarty and Aitch laid eyes on each other in the jungle. But according to Ruby Wax, it’s never, ever going to happen, and she knows exactly why.

Credit: ITV

The camp icon, who became the fifth celeb booted from camp, has spilled everything about the EastEnders actress and the Manchester rapper’s not-so-romantic storyline. It turns out Shona has been shutting down the jungle flirtation off-camera.

Ruby told The Star that Shona confided in her during unaired footage, telling her straight: “He’s not my type.” Brutal.

“She said she likes hunky, bigger men so that she feels female,” Ruby explained. “So he wasn’t on the list at all.”

Yikes. Turns out even being a chart-topping rapper isn’t enough.

Ruby also hinted that the nine-year age gap – Shona is 34, Aitch is 25 – was another major ick for her campmate. Meanwhile, Ruby was basically ready to officiate their wedding right there in Kiosk Kev’s outback shack.

Credit: ITV

“I wanted her to marry him,” she joked. “I thought we could have children and we’d live in the forest forever. I thought we would have the next generation living in the forest, but no go.”

So if you were wondering why ITV hasn’t given us the romance montage we’ve been praying for… it’s because neither of them actually wants one. (Devastating.)

Most Read

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

Even Shona’s fam were rooting for the situationship. Her sister Camila landed in Australia and instantly approved him, saying: “He is a nice guy… I would definitely have him around for Christmas.”

Both off them are single, btw. Shona split from her ex-fiancé David Bracken earlier this year, and Aitch broke up with his girlfriend Lois before heading into the jungle. So the timing could have been perfect.

But sadly, the ship has sailed. And Ruby has sunk it.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

People are convinced I’m A Celeb ‘got rid of Ruby Wax on purpose’ for this shocking reason

Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Latest

Discord Checkpoint 2025 is Wrapped but for gamers, here’s how to see it on mobile and PC

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It comes with a super cute sharing card

Stranger Things cast react

Watch how all the Stranger Things cast reacted to reading that Will Byers twist for the first time

Harrison Brocklehurst

Everyone is cringing at Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown doing TOO much

Spotify Wrapped 2025: An honest ranking of KCL students’ top artists

Emma Cooper

Of course KCL students had Taylor Swift on repeat this year

Cardiff Uni’s Xpress Radio kicks off 24-hour ‘Xpressathon’ to raise money for charity

Sienna Wilson

This year, the annual marathon charity show includes a twist

Doja Cat

As Noah Schnapp gets dragged (again), let’s revisit his public fight with Doja Cat over a boy

Kieran Galpin

‘That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t’

D4vd

Dead bodies and x-rated pics: Google reveals the controversial people we all searched for in 2025

Kieran Galpin

Okay, we might need therapy

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals the one major reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

Hebe Hancock

She’s spilled the beans

The Cardiff Uni gaze: Here’s the uniform you’ll be seeing everyone wear this winter

Sabina Singh

The weather outside is frightful…but why not try look delightful?

Cloudflare outage internet down

Half the internet is down AGAIN! Here’s why Fortnite, Twitter, Spotify and more aren’t working

Harrison Brocklehurst

This is becoming a hellish monthly occurrence

brighton college and another one times best private schools uk 2026

The 10 best UK private schools for 2026, and how tragically high the fees are

Claudia Cox

Er, some cost more than £60k a year

Discord Checkpoint 2025 is Wrapped but for gamers, here’s how to see it on mobile and PC

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It comes with a super cute sharing card

Stranger Things cast react

Watch how all the Stranger Things cast reacted to reading that Will Byers twist for the first time

Harrison Brocklehurst

Everyone is cringing at Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown doing TOO much

Spotify Wrapped 2025: An honest ranking of KCL students’ top artists

Emma Cooper

Of course KCL students had Taylor Swift on repeat this year

Cardiff Uni’s Xpress Radio kicks off 24-hour ‘Xpressathon’ to raise money for charity

Sienna Wilson

This year, the annual marathon charity show includes a twist

Doja Cat

As Noah Schnapp gets dragged (again), let’s revisit his public fight with Doja Cat over a boy

Kieran Galpin

‘That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t’

D4vd

Dead bodies and x-rated pics: Google reveals the controversial people we all searched for in 2025

Kieran Galpin

Okay, we might need therapy

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals the one major reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

Hebe Hancock

She’s spilled the beans

The Cardiff Uni gaze: Here’s the uniform you’ll be seeing everyone wear this winter

Sabina Singh

The weather outside is frightful…but why not try look delightful?

Cloudflare outage internet down

Half the internet is down AGAIN! Here’s why Fortnite, Twitter, Spotify and more aren’t working

Harrison Brocklehurst

This is becoming a hellish monthly occurrence

brighton college and another one times best private schools uk 2026

The 10 best UK private schools for 2026, and how tragically high the fees are

Claudia Cox

Er, some cost more than £60k a year