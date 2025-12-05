Half the internet is down AGAIN! Here’s why Fortnite, Twitter, Spotify and more aren’t working

3 hours ago

Once again, we have started the day with what seems like half the internet completely not working. Loads of apps are reporting errors globally and a lot of the most popular systems in the world are currently offline due to a major issue and urgent maintenance. This isn’t the first time this has happened recently and the latest outage comes just weeks after we’ve endured a big error that has resulted in things not working – and previously it’s been to do with Amazon Web Services being down. This time however, Cloudflare is fully out of order for the foreseeable so here’s what’s affected by the outage and why this is happening and the internet keeps feeling down.

What is being affected right now with the outage?

Cloudflare is having an outage which means the internet feels like so much of what we use every day is down. Huge affected property included Canva, Fortnite, Roblox, Shopify, Twitter / X and potentially ChatGPT. Worse still, our friend DownDetector isn’t even working properly and when you can’t check what’s down on there you know it’s bad.

Why is this happening!?

Well, Cloudflare have actually explained that this is due to scheduled maintenance which means it might all be intentional. According to Cloudflare Status and its latest update, here’s what’s going on:

“We will be performing scheduled maintenance in DTW (Detroit) datacenter on 2025-12-05 between 09:00 and 13:00 UTC.

“Traffic might be re-routed from this location, hence there is a possibility of a slight increase in latency during this maintenance window for end-users in the affected region. For PNI / CNI customers connecting with us in this location, please make sure you are expecting this traffic to fail over elsewhere during this maintenance window as network interfaces in this datacentre may become temporarily unavailable.”

When will it be back?

If that information is accurate, it might be down for FOUR HOURS. Which feels like an absolute age. Keep checking the Cloudflare Status page for the latest updates.

For now though, we might have to endure living in the dark ages.

