The Tab

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

He did not hold back

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

There have been loads of TikTok relationship trends this past year, from the bird theory to asking AI to help improve your dating profile. But do any of these actually work?

Paul C Brunson is a relationship expert known for Married At First Sight UK, and he’s also Tinder’s Global Relationship Insight Expert.

I asked him about the bird theory, which is a TikTok trend where you tell your partner you saw a bird today. Everyone agrees that a green flag reaction is if they ask more questions about the bird and actually act engaged in the conversation, and a red flag reaction is when someone is super dismissive.

@chefgenevieve

Did he pass? 🤣 #birdtheory #couplegoals #wife #Relationship

♬ original sound – Chef Genevieve LaMonaca

“The psychological foundation is that people are looking for authenticity. Gen Z and younger are looking for any way to determine if the person that they are with is true to who they are. The bird theory in essence is whether or not someone is emotionally available to you, if they affirm you,” he said.

The data from Tinder’s Year In Swipes says that young singles are looking for emotional honesty in their relationship, so the Bird Theory is just another way of exploring that. But Paul gave a stark warning about doing these trends for TikTok likes.

“Doing one of these tests is one thing, but taking it and publishing it is a whole other thing,” “We have to be very careful in understanding why we’re doing it. A lot of us are doing it because we have low self esteem and we’re looking for external validation.”

“It’s much better to just drop it to your friends.”

Tinder’s Year In Swipes showed that 76 per cent of Tinder users said they used AI one way or another in their dating journey, including 23 per cent getting help selecting photos and coming up with the best answers for prompts. This is a huge trend on TikTok, with people even getting ChatGPT to rate their Tinder profiles.

@kkbekoe

And chat gpt will always POINT EVIDENCE EXPLAIN #chatgpt4 #celebritycrush

♬ original sound – kkirsty | art & vibes 🛸🌃🐅

Paul actually thinks using AI for your dating profile is a good thing – as long as you’re not just straight up making stuff up.

“Think of AI as a more knowledgeable big brother or big sister. They’re not creating something in your biography that is false. What great AI usage does is it actually enhances what it is that you’re doing.”

“Anything that falsifies what you’re doing. The question is if it falsifies what you’re doing versus if it enhances it, that’s the line to draw.”

Featured image via Channel 4/TikTok
