This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

It’s the most logical one yet

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

All kinds of theories about what will happen in the Stranger Things finale are flooding the internet, but this has to be the most believable one. People are convinced that the Netflix series already told us what’s to come with the flyer, and it was never really about the kids.

In the first volume, we found out that Max is still alive, but has been stuck in Vecna’s mind. While in his mind, she saw a flashback which shows a brown-haired girl walking down a high school corridor handing while out flyers an Oklahoma! play the school is putting on.

If you look closely at the flyer, you can see some familiar names are starring in the play. It says: “Hawkins Tiger Troupe presents: Oklahoma! Directed by Joyce Maldonado. Friday, November 6th 1959. For one night only. Starring James Hopper Jr, Karen Childress, Patty Newby, Alan Munson, Ted Wheeler. And introducing Henry Creel as Curly McLain.”

Credit: Netflix

Yes, that’s THE Joyce, Hopper, Karen and Henry Creel aka Vecna we know. They all used to go to school together, and this is where the finale theory comes in. People are convinced Stranger Things was never about the kids. All this time, Vecna has been using the children as leverage to get revenge on their parents, because of something that happened back when they were in high school.

We’ve never been introduced to one of the women on the flyer, Patty Newby, but people are using what happens in the Stranger Things play to form a theory on what might happen in the finale. In The First Shadow, Patty is the only woman Henry aka Vecna has ever loved, and people think she’ll be the one to come and end the evil monster for good.

Credit: Netflix

One person wrote online: “Maybe this whole thing started because they pulled some prank on Henry during the play and this was all for revenge. Vecna said ‘Finally we can begin’ once he had Will. The demogorgon was going after Will in episode one the same way they were going after the kids in the new season. Will wasn’t some random collateral damage like Barb, Vecna needed Will specifically.”

“This is my thought as well. Not sure what happened there but he’s definitely punishing his peers for something. Hence why Will is the target… why bob got killed… I think Patty will come back and either be the key to defeating him or will show him he’s loved and he’ll have some kinda redemption arc. She’ll be the therapist we saw last season,” someone else said.

I fully believe this one.

Featured image credit: Netflix

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
