Wicked For Good is here: here’s your character based on your degree

3 hours ago

Wicked For Good has just been released and here we have listed exactly which character you would be based on your degree because nothing reveals your true moral alignment quite like your chosen field of study. Whether you are a STEM kid, business major, or healthcare student , your academic path say more about your inner wickedness than you think.

Here is exactly which Ozian you are based on your major:

Elphaba – Politics:

If you study Politics, congratulations- you would absolutely be Elphaba, the girl who entered a ballroom and instantly made everyone green with envy. You are passionate, opinionated and allergic to injustice, and you definitely politic critiques for fun.

Glinda – JOMEC:

If you have ever met a JOMEC student whose group presentations feel suspiciously like a one-woman West-End show, you have met Glinda. She is polished, persuasive and always in the most coordinated outfit on campus. She can rally a crowd, control a narrative, and launch a personal re-brand with a single hair flip

Fiyero – Human Geography:

Even though your course might seem cool and interesting in reality you are laid back but secretly thinks deeply about society norms, and identity. You are charming on the surface, introspective underneath and always two classes away from a warning email. Fiyero is definitely who you are with no care for others opinions and always wanting to tell everyone about yourself.

Madame Morrible – Education:

The Headmistress of Shiz University would definitely be a studying Education. Part educator, part public speaker, part chaos coordinator. You thrive on structure, authority and school-wide announcements that no one requested. You think you have the ability to lead children and make them follow you no matter what.

Boq – Engineering/Computer science:

STEM students will definitely see themselves in Boq. Hardworking, always buried in assignments, stressed and may or may not be in a constant state of academic stress and also in love with someone who has no idea. You approach life with precision, problem solving, and just enough chaos to get yourself turned into machinery at some point. You definitely give off “I fixed the Wi-Fi !” energy.

Nessarose Thropp – Law:

Law students who colour-code their notes and take leadership roles a little too seriously will recognise their reflection in Nessarose. You excel at arguing with moral conviction and most definitely read the assignment before it is posted. Perfect posture, meticulous notes and a sense of duty that could govern a small country or at least a very organised study group.

The Wizard – Marketing:

He built an entire political reputation on charisma, clever lighting and speeches dramatic enough to qualify as theatre minors. He is the classmate who speaks with absolute confidence, whether right or wrong and somehow convinces entire groups to follow him without understanding exactly what they are following. Master of spin, king of spectacle and a professional exaggerator, he would absolutely run your campuses social media account.

Lion – Psychology:

Psych students analyse everyone’s emotions except their own will immediately identify with the Lion. He is the student who can explain everyone else’s coping mechanisms but panics when asked about his own.

Dr Dillamond – Biology:

The overworked yet deeply passionate Biology student who cares so much about their field it borderline becomes a personality trait. You are the student who actually reads the textbooks for fun and somehow knows the lecture content before the professors even posts the slides. You will catch him correcting group lab partners, turning study sessions into impromptu TED talks about evolutionary theory.

At the end of the day, whatever major you are committed to by choice or by pure academic delusion, there is a Wicked character out here living the same chaos. And so, dear students, may your essay’s be graded ever so gently, your professors less dramatic than Morrible (whose name does suspiciously rhymes with horrible) and your week only mildly wicked.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.