Wicked For Good is here: here’s your character based on your degree

Let’s find out the varying degrees of your wickedness

Marion Adeniyi | Opinion

Wicked For Good has just been released and here we have listed exactly which character you would be based on your degree because nothing reveals your true moral alignment quite like your chosen field of study. Whether you are a STEM kid, business major, or healthcare student , your academic path say more about your inner wickedness than you think.

Here is exactly which Ozian you are based on your major:

 Elphaba – Politics:

If you study Politics, congratulations- you would absolutely be Elphaba, the girl who entered a ballroom and instantly made everyone green with envy. You are passionate, opinionated and allergic to injustice, and you definitely politic critiques for fun.

Glinda – JOMEC:

If you have ever met a JOMEC student whose group presentations feel suspiciously like a one-woman West-End show, you have met Glinda. She is polished, persuasive and always in the most coordinated outfit on campus. She can rally a crowd, control a narrative, and launch a personal re-brand with a single hair flip

Fiyero – Human Geography:

Even though your course might seem cool and interesting in reality you are laid back but secretly thinks deeply about society norms, and identity. You are charming on the surface, introspective underneath and always two classes away from a warning email. Fiyero is definitely who you are with no care for others opinions and always wanting to tell everyone about yourself.

Madame Morrible – Education:

The Headmistress of Shiz University would definitely be a studying Education. Part educator, part public speaker, part chaos coordinator.  You thrive on structure, authority and school-wide announcements that no one requested. You think you have the ability to lead children and make them follow you no matter what.

Boq – Engineering/Computer science:

STEM students will definitely see themselves in Boq. Hardworking, always buried in assignments, stressed and may or may not be in a constant state of academic stress and also in love with someone who has no idea. You approach life with precision, problem solving, and just enough chaos to get yourself turned into machinery at some point. You definitely give off  “I fixed the Wi-Fi !” energy.

Nessarose Thropp – Law:

Law students who colour-code their notes and take leadership roles a little too seriously will recognise their reflection in Nessarose. You excel at arguing with moral conviction and most definitely read the assignment before it is posted. Perfect posture, meticulous notes and a sense of duty that could govern a small country or at least a very organised study group.

The Wizard – Marketing:

He built an entire political reputation on charisma, clever lighting and speeches dramatic enough to qualify as theatre minors. He is the classmate who speaks with absolute confidence, whether right or wrong and somehow convinces entire groups to follow him without understanding exactly what they are following. Master of spin, king of spectacle and a professional exaggerator, he would absolutely run your campuses social media account.

Lion – Psychology:

Psych students analyse everyone’s emotions except their own will immediately identify with the Lion. He is the student who can explain everyone else’s coping mechanisms but panics when asked about his own.

Dr Dillamond – Biology:

The overworked yet deeply passionate Biology student who cares so much about their field it borderline becomes a personality trait. You are the student who actually reads the textbooks for fun and somehow knows the lecture content before the professors even posts the slides. You will catch him correcting group lab partners, turning study sessions into impromptu TED talks about evolutionary theory.

At the end of the day, whatever major you are committed to by choice or by pure academic delusion, there is a Wicked character out here living the same chaos. And so, dear students, may your essay’s be graded ever so gently, your professors less dramatic than Morrible (whose name does suspiciously rhymes with horrible) and your week only mildly wicked.

Marion Adeniyi | Opinion
wicked for good elphaba and then the sex cardigan

We finally know where Elphaba got her infamous ‘sex cardigan’ from in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

Even the lingerie in Wicked has complex lore

University of York scientists find new link between common virus and bladder cancer

Shannon Downing

A common childhood virus could help explain how bladder cancer begins

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

Ellissa Bain

I need answers

An (almost) comprehensive guide to touring Bristol with your parents

Sophia Thorpe

Embellish your CV with ‘cultural expertise’ and ‘experienced tour guide’ …

Who is Stranger Things season five’s Patty Newby, and why is she so important to the plot?!

Hebe Hancock

They’re giving major clues

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

Nurulhuda Gumay Riswandi

‘Every time you walked into the kitchen you had to brace yourself to see at least three rats’

elphaba doing some magic in wicked for good

Cynthia Erivo finally explains how Elphaba’s magic powers actually work in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

She expanded on the lore from the musical

This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

It’s the most logical one yet

The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s 30 years of lore

