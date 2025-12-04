The Tab
how many minutes you had to listen to top artists on spotify wrapped to be in top fans

The insane amounts you needed to stream your fav artists to be a top fan on Spotify Wrapped

How do you have time for 13,500 minutes of Taylor Swift?

Claudia Cox | Trends

Spotify Wrapped is here, and so we all have to spend at least a week hearing what everybody else’s top five artists were in 2025. Sorry. Some superfans of artists really do go the extra mile. If you’re curious about what it takes to be in the top 0.1 per cent of popular artists, then we have answers. After extensive analysis of people’s results, we’ve worked out exactly how many minutes you had to listen to each of the 10 biggest artists in the UK in order to be in the top 0.1 per cent of fans. If you make it into the top 0.1 per cent for some of these artists, you’re officially a crazed superman (and you probably need some new hobbies).

Taylor Swift

Taylor once again came top of all the artists on Spotify Wrapped in the UK. She clearly has some very, erm, devoted fans. To be in the top 0.1 per cent of Swifties in 2025, you needed to have listened to at least 13,500 minutes of her.That’s almost as long as it takes to listen to every special edition of The Tortured Poets Department!

Drake

The top 0.1 per cent of Drake fans listened to upwards of 9,000 minutes of his music in 2025. That’s 150 hours, or six and a quarter solid days.

Sabrina Carpenter

sabrina carpenter spotify wrapped tears

I hope you weren’t shedding tears over your Spotify Wrapped
(Image via Youtube)

If you listened to Sabrina for more than 3,600 minutes, you might have made it into the top 0.1 per cent of her listeners. That time was sweet (but not short).

The Weeknd

The top 0.1 per cent of The Weeknd listeners got through upwards 0f 5,800 minutes. Once you reach around 8,300, you’re in the top 0.08 per cent instead.

Billie Eilish

Real birds of a feather listened to about 5,800 minutes of Billie in 2025. Impressive stuff.

Kanye West

Kanye West / Ye / whoever still has some very dedicated fans. The top 0.1 per cent made it through more than 5,200 minutes of his songs. If you hit 7,200, you’re in the top 0.08 per cent instead.

Kendrick Lamar

Listening to more than 5,000 minutes of Kendrick Lamar in 2025 put you in the top 0.1 per cent of his fans. You can’t touch that.

Rihanna

rihanna spotify wrapped

All she’s dropped is Smurf songs yet she’ still one of the most streamed artists on Spotify in the UK
(Image via YouTube)

I’m guessing Rihanna lurks on plenty of playlists, but doesn’t have quite as many hardcore fans as some of these other artists. To get into her top 0.1 per cent of listeners this year, you didn’t need to play much more than 2,000 minutes of her.

Tate McRae

Erm, apparently Tate McRae is cool now. The most dedicated of her fans listened to about 4,000 minutes of her songs in 2025.

Ariana Grande

@nikolasbazzoli

let me act surprised 😮‍💨 #arianagrande #spotifywrapped #fyp

♬ original sound – kardashianshulu

Good news! She’s still one of the most popular artists in the UK. The top 0.1 per cent of Ariana Grande fans listened to more than 4,200 of her. People who listened to more than 5,600 were in the top 0.08 instead. See, it was worth listening to the Wicked soundtrack so many times.

Featured images via Spotify.

