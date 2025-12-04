‘Luxury taste but stingy’: A 25-year-old teacher in Paris shares her weekly spend on €22k

Penelope spills just how much it costs to live in the French capital when you’re addicted to shopping

2 hours ago

Location: Paris – salary: €22,000 – lives with parents

Ever wondered what a week in the life of someone with luxury taste but a stingy streak looks like?

After looking into life at 22 on £26k last week, our Money Talks now dive into the spending habits of Penelope, a 25-year-old teacher living in Paris.

Penelope is the first to admit she’s “got luxury taste” but is “stingy at the same time.” In other words, she’s happy to splash on a designer coat, but also ops for a trusty meal deal to keep things financially light.

She lives with her parents, earns €22k a year, and is trying to start investing in stocks. But at the same time, she’s factoring in Klarna payments, music lessons, public transport fees and even a ChatGPT subscription.

The week at a glance

Annual salary: €22,000

Living situation: With parents

Current commitments: Transportation card, Klarna, lunch, music lessons, ChatGPT subscription

Main money goal: Investing in stocks

General attitude toward money: “Luxury taste but stingy — always hunting for a discount”

Typical daily spend: Varies a lot (especially this week with sales)

Penelope’s spending diary

Sunday

€65 – flight to London

Booked at 11:55pm when she realised, no – the prices aren’t going to drop last minute: “I could have bought them early ngl, but I just procrastinated.”

Daily total: £65

Monday

€125 – Eurostar ticket

€43.99 – Vueling ticket

The midnight spending continued – unfortunately unavoidable.

Daily total: €168.99

Tuesday

€3.03 – lunch at Lidl

Specifically a focaccia with brie, a croissant, and ginger shots. A great combo.

+€80 – Vinted sale received

A lovely bit of unexpected income for a Tuesday!

Daily total: €3.03

Wednesday

No spend day

But, more incomings included:

+£6 – Giffgaff refund

+£1,687 – salary (paid early)

Daily total: £0

Thursday

€2.03 – light Lidl lunch (due to illness)

€94 – COS coat, wool jumper and earrings (Klarna first payment)

Planned Black Friday purchases (except for the earrings, oops). T

Daily total: €96.03

Friday (Black Friday)

£50 – Urban Sophistication phone case

A little luxury, long awaited.

+£70 – SSENSE refund

Partial refund after receiving a damaged shoebox.

Daily total: £50 (net +£20 after refund)

Saturday

£50 – Skincare NIOD/Deciem serums

Penelope only buys skincare during sales – this time it was the NIOD/Deciem serums that made the basket, but she also got a free serum.

Daily total: £50

Weekly reflection

Total weekly spend: Chaotic but expected for Black Friday and holiday season – Penelope factored in for lots of travel and intentional Christmas purchases.

This week was way more pricey than usual, mostly thanks to stacked travel bookings and planned discount buys that added up. Penelope says she was most shocked by flight prices, admitting she procrastinated instead of booking early.

If she could redo anything, she’d skip the earrings. “I don’t need them,” she wrote, but we all like a little treat.

Other than the early salary and sporadic Vinted sales and refunds, nothing dramatic happened financially this week. Although it wasn’t a typical spending week – Penelope’s normal spending is usually much lower when Black Friday isn’t in the picture.

Her biggest goal going forward is to start investing properly.

Conclusions

Penelope’s week is the perfect example of someone who loves nice things but also refuses to pay full price unless she absolutely must. A girl after my own heart, tbh. She strategically times her skincare purchases, survives on cheap lunches and splurges only when there’s a sale on.

Her approach shows a surprisingly balanced mix of indulgence and frugality. Penelope got gifts, treats and could afford larger travel costs, largely due to her careful budgetting with day to day costs. A good plan whilst living at home and aiming to invest for her future.

Want to get involved?

Fill out the form below, with the option for all entries to remain strictly anonymous or with a pseudonym if you prefer.

From students to professionals, we want to see how real young people earn, spend, and save – so please answer as honestly as you can.

The log will take about 10 minutes to complete. Figures may be lightly edited for clarity and style.