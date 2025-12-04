The Tab

‘Luxury taste but stingy’: A 25-year-old teacher in Paris shares her weekly spend on €22k

Penelope spills just how much it costs to live in the French capital when you’re addicted to shopping

Francesca Eke | Guides

Location: Paris – salary: €22,000 – lives with parents

Ever wondered what a week in the life of someone with luxury taste but a stingy streak looks like?

After looking into life at 22 on £26k last week, our Money Talks now dive into the spending habits of Penelope, a 25-year-old teacher living in Paris.

Penelope is the first to admit she’s “got luxury taste” but is “stingy at the same time.” In other words, she’s happy to splash on a designer coat, but also ops for a trusty meal deal to keep things financially light.

She lives with her parents, earns €22k a year, and is trying to start investing in stocks. But at the same time, she’s factoring in Klarna payments, music lessons, public transport fees and even a ChatGPT subscription.

The week at a glance

Annual salary: €22,000
Living situation: With parents
Current commitments: Transportation card, Klarna, lunch, music lessons, ChatGPT subscription
Main money goal: Investing in stocks
General attitude toward money: “Luxury taste but stingy — always hunting for a discount”
Typical daily spend: Varies a lot (especially this week with sales)

Penelope’s spending diary

Sunday

€65 – flight to London

Booked at 11:55pm when she realised, no – the prices aren’t going to drop last minute: “I could have bought them early ngl, but I just procrastinated.”

Daily total: £65

Monday

€125 – Eurostar ticket

€43.99 –  Vueling ticket

The midnight spending continued – unfortunately unavoidable.

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Noah Schnapp

‘This twink can’t act for sh*t’: Explaining Lana Del Rey dragging Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things

Daily total: €168.99

Tuesday

€3.03 – lunch at Lidl

Specifically a focaccia with brie, a croissant, and ginger shots. A great combo.

+€80 – Vinted sale received

A lovely bit of unexpected income for a Tuesday!

Daily total: €3.03

Wednesday

No spend day

But, more incomings included:

+£6 – Giffgaff refund

+£1,687 – salary (paid early)

Daily total: £0

Thursday

€2.03 – light Lidl lunch (due to illness)

€94 – COS coat, wool jumper and earrings (Klarna first payment)

Planned Black Friday purchases (except for the earrings, oops). T

Daily total: €96.03

Friday (Black Friday)

£50 – Urban Sophistication phone case

A little luxury, long awaited.

+£70 – SSENSE refund

Partial refund after receiving a damaged shoebox.

Daily total: £50 (net +£20 after refund)

Saturday

£50 – Skincare NIOD/Deciem serums

Penelope only buys skincare during sales – this time it was the NIOD/Deciem serums that made the basket, but she also got a free serum.

Daily total: £50

Weekly reflection

Total weekly spend: Chaotic but expected for Black Friday and holiday season – Penelope factored in for lots of travel and intentional Christmas purchases.

This week was way more pricey than usual, mostly thanks to stacked travel bookings and planned discount buys that added up. Penelope says she was most shocked by flight prices, admitting she procrastinated instead of booking early.

If she could redo anything, she’d skip the earrings. “I don’t need them,” she wrote, but we all like a little treat.

Other than the early salary and sporadic Vinted sales and refunds, nothing dramatic happened financially this week. Although it wasn’t a typical spending week – Penelope’s normal spending is usually much lower when Black Friday isn’t in the picture.

Her biggest goal going forward is to start investing properly.

Conclusions

Penelope’s week is the perfect example of someone who loves nice things but also refuses to pay full price unless she absolutely must. A girl after my own heart, tbh. She strategically times her skincare purchases, survives on cheap lunches and splurges only when there’s a sale on.

Her approach shows a surprisingly balanced mix of indulgence and frugality. Penelope got gifts, treats and could afford larger travel costs, largely due to her careful budgetting with day to day costs. A good plan whilst living at home and aiming to invest for her future.

Want to get involved?

Fill out the form below, with the option for all entries to remain strictly anonymous or with a pseudonym if you prefer.

From students to professionals, we want to see how real young people earn, spend, and save – so please answer as honestly as you can.

The log will take about 10 minutes to complete. Figures may be lightly edited for clarity and style.

More on: Money Money Talks University
Francesca Eke | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Does Apple Music have a Listening Age?! How to see your Replay, and features it includes

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Money Talks: An honest look at what young professionals really spend in a week

Latest
wicked for good elphaba and then the sex cardigan

We finally know where Elphaba got her infamous ‘sex cardigan’ from in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

Even the lingerie in Wicked has complex lore

University of York scientists find new link between common virus and bladder cancer

Shannon Downing

A common childhood virus could help explain how bladder cancer begins

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

Ellissa Bain

I need answers

An (almost) comprehensive guide to touring Bristol with your parents

Sophia Thorpe

Embellish your CV with ‘cultural expertise’ and ‘experienced tour guide’ …

Who is Stranger Things season five’s Patty Newby, and why is she so important to the plot?!

Hebe Hancock

They’re giving major clues

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

Nurulhuda Gumay Riswandi

‘Every time you walked into the kitchen you had to brace yourself to see at least three rats’

elphaba doing some magic in wicked for good

Cynthia Erivo finally explains how Elphaba’s magic powers actually work in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

She expanded on the lore from the musical

This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

It’s the most logical one yet

The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s 30 years of lore

wicked for good elphaba and then the sex cardigan

We finally know where Elphaba got her infamous ‘sex cardigan’ from in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

Even the lingerie in Wicked has complex lore

University of York scientists find new link between common virus and bladder cancer

Shannon Downing

A common childhood virus could help explain how bladder cancer begins

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

Ellissa Bain

I need answers

An (almost) comprehensive guide to touring Bristol with your parents

Sophia Thorpe

Embellish your CV with ‘cultural expertise’ and ‘experienced tour guide’ …

Who is Stranger Things season five’s Patty Newby, and why is she so important to the plot?!

Hebe Hancock

They’re giving major clues

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

Nurulhuda Gumay Riswandi

‘Every time you walked into the kitchen you had to brace yourself to see at least three rats’

elphaba doing some magic in wicked for good

Cynthia Erivo finally explains how Elphaba’s magic powers actually work in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

She expanded on the lore from the musical

This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

It’s the most logical one yet

The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s 30 years of lore