Money Talks: An honest look at what young professionals really spend in a week

Ever wonder how far your money could go on someone else’s income?

20 hours ago

In a world of £7 pints and ASOS return fees, money continues to remain a taboo subject among all generations. Even Gen Z, the cohort known for chronic oversharing and (sometimes too) brutal honesty, becomes shy when the topic of cash comes up in conversation.

Student loans are on the rise, whilst interest on savings is going down; home ownership is nearly impossible, yet lavish holidays and financed cars are the new normal. So why is no one talking about it?

Money Talks is a new, honest space where financial woes and industry comparisons can be exposed, discussed and questioned. Share what a week in your wallet looks like, or take a peek inside the paycheque of others. Expect financial transparency, relatable money struggles and an honest look at the cash confessions of young people.

Each week, we’ll spotlight one entry and bare all: Ingoings, outgoings and every Apple Pay tap in between. Consider it an online yap session to iron out your outgoings without judgement or critique.

Whether you count the coins meticulously or bury your head in the sand and count down the days ’till payday, Money Talks wants to hear about it.

You can get involved by filling out the form below, with the option for all entries to remain strictly anonymous or with a pseudonym if you prefer.

From students to professionals, we want to see how real young people earn, spend, and save – so please answer as honestly as you can.

The log will take about 10 minutes to complete. Figures may be lightly edited for clarity and style.

Thanks for sharing your Money Talks.