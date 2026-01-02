Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

24 mins ago

It’s been just over a year since the OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips first went viral for her “100 men” challenge. Pretty much everyone has an opinion on which of her stunts sounds the most horrifying. Lily Phillips sat down with The Tab and ranked her most viral challenges by how difficult they really were. This is the official ranking, people.

4. The ‘fluid bank’ event

At the start of 2025, Lily announced her jarring (see what I did there?) science experiment. She wanted to collect, erm, men’s bodily fluids in glass jars so she could later walk around in public with it on her face. In the summer, she hosted a “sperm bank” event. Apparently, 200 men queued up so they could help Lily with her science project.

Lily told The Tab that although this event was draining, it was less hard than her other challenges.

She explained: “That was quite tiring on the wrists, honestly. Because I didn’t actually sleep with the guys, I was purely w*nking them off. The next day, I was like, ‘Oh, I can really feel that in my wrist.’ I need to start going to the gym and pulling weights.”

3. The ‘backdoor’ challenge

In March, Lily went viral yet again for completing a “backdoor” challenge with her friend Wisconsin Tiff and approximately 50 men.

The, um, logistics of this feat meant that a limited number of men could participate. So, the experience was less tiring for Lily.

She said: “That was a gang bang, so it only lasted two or three hours. All the guys were in a room together, whereas the 100 [men challenge] is sleeping with the guys one after one.”

2. The 100 men challenge

“I definitely found the 100 the most tiring,” Lily said. Her reasons might surprise you, though.

“The 100 was icky because it was so unorganised,” she explained. As this was the first big event Lily put on, she hadn’t fine-tuned the logistics of it yet.

“It was like, ‘Come into the room, chit-chat, take your trousers off!’ And then five minutes of us having sex, then you’d have a photo with them, and then have another chat. It was so exhausting, especially to constantly by having these small talk conversations with people. I’m quite an introvert, so to do that is quite a lot.”

Lily also had to spend time waiting for the men to be, ahem, ready. She learned to have “fluffers” on-call at future events, so the event could be speedier, “like a conveyor belt”.

“If I had to do the 100 again, I could probably bang it out in an hour, whereas that took 14 hours.”

1. Anything with full-time adult content creators

Most people know Lily Phillips because of the viral challenges when her fans queue up to sleep with her. However, Lily doesn’t actually find this kind of content the hardest to make.

Lily explained: “I don’t find these events that difficult because when you’re working with male adult performers, these guys are like ten times as big and they can f*ck for hours. So, it’s a lot different to when you sleep with these civilian men and they are averagely sized and can only last two minutes.

“I find it harder to do a gang bang with seven or eight industry men than to do 100 guys. Coming from the industry, that kind of stuff really isn’t that hard.”

Featured images via @lilyphillips_s and @Josh Pieters.