Lily Phillips shares the strict new boundaries she has in place for huge challenges in 2026

Lily Phillips will of course be back in 2026 with a whole load of viral challenges and extreme stunts. The big question is: Is there anything beyond what she’s already done that can shock us? I’m sure she’ll find a way. But, despite there always being an element of shock factor to what she does, Lily Phillips has shared that she’s putting in place some boundaries with the men she films with in 2026.

In the past when filming her stunts Lily has shared about rules and logistics to how the huge days go without issue. It’s not easy organising sleeping with 1,113 people in day, actually.

Speaking with The Tab, Lily shared what she has taken from this, and now what rules and boundaries she’ll be making sure men abide by in 2026. “In terms of my boundaries, it really depends on the day,” she said. “Like, if I say I’m not doing an*l, I’m not doing an*l.” She’s always brutally honest, that’s for sure.

Lily continued: “Or if a guy says, ‘I wanna f*ck for this amount of time’, I don’t want someone to be overstepping or pushing it and asking for more time and stuff like that.”

Lily also told The Tab she has a few New Year’s resolutions and goals for the year. As well as sticking to her skincare and growing her hair (relatable), many of her goals are work-based. As well as working on her investments and doing reality TV, in terms of her stunts Lily said she wants to win an AVN [Adult Video News] Award, and grow her American audience.

She has also spoken further previously about what men are banned from doing at events with her. Lily said she doesn’t kiss the men she films with, and will tell them beforehand that kissing is off the table. Her main reasoning behind this is because you can get ill from kissing that many people, which honestly, sounds pretty sensible to me.

