The Tab

Lily Phillips shares the strict new boundaries she has in place for huge challenges in 2026

One is very brutally honest

Hayley Soen | Trends

Lily Phillips will of course be back in 2026 with a whole load of viral challenges and extreme stunts. The big question is: Is there anything beyond what she’s already done that can shock us? I’m sure she’ll find a way. But, despite there always being an element of shock factor to what she does, Lily Phillips has shared that she’s putting in place some boundaries with the men she films with in 2026.

In the past when filming her stunts Lily has shared about rules and logistics to how the huge days go without issue. It’s not easy organising sleeping with 1,113 people in day, actually.

Speaking with The Tab, Lily shared what she has taken from this, and now what rules and boundaries she’ll be making sure men abide by in 2026. “In terms of my boundaries, it really depends on the day,” she said. “Like, if I say I’m not doing an*l, I’m not doing an*l.” She’s always brutally honest, that’s for sure.

Lily Phillips

Picture provided

Lily continued: “Or if a guy says, ‘I wanna f*ck for this amount of time’, I don’t want someone to be overstepping or pushing it and asking for more time and stuff like that.”

Lily also told The Tab she has a few New Year’s resolutions and goals for the year. As well as sticking to her skincare and growing her hair (relatable), many of her goals are work-based. As well as working on her investments and doing reality TV, in terms of her stunts Lily said she wants to win an AVN [Adult Video News] Award, and grow her American audience.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

lily phillips bonnie blue grossest challenges ranked

All Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips’s grossest OnlyFans challenges, ranked by ick factor

She has also spoken further previously about what men are banned from doing at events with her. Lily said she doesn’t kiss the men she films with, and will tell them beforehand that kissing is off the table. Her main reasoning behind this is because you can get ill from kissing that many people, which honestly, sounds pretty sensible to me.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Lily Phillips OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Lily Phillips on a night out

I went on a night out with Lily Phillips – it was cringe and everyone ‘got an eyeful’

Latest

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun