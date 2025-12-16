I went on a night out with Lily Phillips – it was cringe and everyone ‘got an eyeful’

5 hours ago

A woman has spoken out about her experience on a night out at the pub with Lily Phillips – and honestly, it sounds like a lot. A few months ago, the tragic tale someone shared of going on a night out with Bonnie Blue went viral, and now the same has happened with fellow creator, Lily.

A reporter from The Daily Star took Lily to Spoons, and documented the entire thing. It sounds a lot like you’d expect, with Lily being oggled by men old enough to be her dad. The whole thing sounded extremely awkward, but as though this was just a day-in-the-life for Lily, who took it all in her stride.

The reporter was widely complimentary of Lily, who clearly came across well and down to earth. This couldn’t be further from how Bonnie Blue was described in the same situation. Bonnie on a night out was described as “uncomfortable”, “vacant” and “dead behind the eyes”.

Lily however got stuck in. “She walked in with her white puffy white jacket, matching top and linen trousers. Looking more like a Zara advert than an adult star in Wetherspoons,” it was said.

The reporter then said they made an attempt to find a table in the corner of the room to avoid attention, but that didn’t stop the eyes. Not even close. “Tt was difficult to not notice that she was being ogled from elsewhere,” she said.

“A table of four men couldn’t help but look – watch even – as I chatted away to Lily. Were they just staring at Lily in her angelic clobber or were they aware they were sharing an afternoon in Wetherspoons with one of Britain’s biggest adult stars?”

She added it was “cringe” from start to finish, because the men who couldn’t take their eyes off Lily were old enough to be her father, or in some cases, her grandfather. But, Lily made a comment to put her at rest. The reporter explained: “I’m sure that’s not a bother for Lily. She says that she’d take anyone as long as they are ‘over the age of 18, living and breathing’.” Nice.

It was noted that by far the worse moment was when a staff member noticed Lily was in the building. The chef should be tucked away in the kitchen with no knowledge of the front of house customers, right? Not here. Upon Lily’s arrival, a chef began to circle the venue…. multiple times. It was a desperate attempt to “get an eyeful” of the OnlyFans star.

The report said: “As Lily revealed her not-so-juicy details on dating, I simultaneously watched as a chef slowly walked past. It caught my attention as he was hardly going to be out of the kitchen to receive table-side praise from patrons for some chicken goujons.

“He then did another lap around our area. And then another. For a moment, I got a brief insight into how Lily is viewed by the outside world. A bit of a performing monkey that is difficult to look away from – even if some stunts are unbearable to watch for most.”

The reporter said she began to “worry” someone was going to approach Lily, but nobody did. Lily on the other hand, “didn’t appear to be fazed by the onlookers.” The only attention Lily didn’t get? Any from females. The reporter noted not a single female even gazed their way. It was just the men. Shock!

Featured image via Instagram.