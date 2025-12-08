All the gory details of what went down in Annie Knight and Lily Phillips ‘s*x university’ collab

4 hours ago

In the last couple of weeks, OnlyFans creators Annie Knight and Lily Phillips have joined forces. And whilst Bonnie Blue has been in Bali getting herself arrested, they’ve been educating people at their sex university. Well, educating their way.

The pair have been in the Gold Coast over Schoolies, an event quite similar to Freshers’ Week in the UK. There, they have been teaching the high school graduates all about sex, before they head off to *real* university.

They told The Tab the idea came about after they both agreed that sex-ed taught in schools is extremely lacking in what actually happens during sex. And of course, they know a lot about that. So, they wanted to “teach young people all about consent, safe-sex and pleasure, through a bunch of education videos demonstrating sexual acts with instructions.” Posted to all their socials, naturally.

What modules they had in their classes you might ask? Try: “How to give a bl*wj*b, how to put on a condom, how to eat p*ssy, how to ride and how to g*ngb*ng (safely)”. All the usual!

In clips and pictures shared to Instagram, Annie and Lily showed themselves giving classes to guys in person. The girls were wearing stockings and suspenders, as they mimicked a more not-PG version of school uniform. The guys wore black ski masks to protect their identities, and in some pictures wore grad caps as they became graduates. Congrats, I guess.

Annie said: “We want to teach everyone how to be safe when having sex but also how to enjoy sex. We’ve created a bunch of educational videos demonstrating sexual acts with instructions. These videos include how to put a condom on, how to give a bl*wj*b, how to pleasure, and more.

“Lily and I thought what better people to teach these things than two of the most experience people in the world. We also wanted to learn from our past mistakes and educate people in a way that was less controversial and more helpful. So we demonstrated a bunch of educational videos with verified OnlyFans creators and we are selling them on our OnlyFans for anyone aged 18 and over to enjoy.”

Lily added: “We wanted to create something fun, accessible, and genuinely helpful—something that fills the gap between formal sex ed at school and the realities of life outside the classroom. The inspiration was really just noticing how many teens wish someone would explain things clearly and without judgment. And who better to show them than two industry professionals.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. People appreciate that the videos are honest, respectful, and easy to digest. It’s sparked a lot of healthy conversations, which is exactly what we hoped for. The schoolies especially loved the merch we handed out, including the personalised condoms to make sure they stayed safe!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

As well as all the classes, Annie and Lily joined the incoming students for their Schoolies parties. In more photos they showed themselves out at clubs with guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

“Thanks for a fun couple of weeks @lilyphillip_s see you soon 👀,” Annie said in one post. Wait, there’s more Annie Knight and Lily Phillips coming soon?!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.