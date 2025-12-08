A deleted scene from Wicked: For Good featured loads of musical cameos, and I’m mourning it

3 hours ago

Gals, a scene was deleted from Wicked: For Good that featured Glinda and loads of cameos from Wicked performers. I’m gutted this didn’t make the edit.

The start of the second Wicked film already has more plot and music than the second act of the musical. But the opening was originally even longer. A scene was cut from some point between the opening track Every Day More Wicked and then the song Thank Goodness / I Couldn’t Be Happier. The scene shows part of Glinda’s tour around Oz on the Emerald City Train, along with Madam Morrible, Pfannee and ShenShen. Glinda waves at crowds on the train platform. A group of pink-clad kids dance and pose for pictures with her.

A whole host of actors who portrayed Glinda and Elphaba in past productions of the Wicked musical were going to have cameos as her adoring fans.

Based on pics from Instagram, we know the cameos included Emily Tierney, who played Glinda in the UK tour production from 2013 to 2015 (and then married the Fiyero actor).

She acted alongside Dianne Pilkington, who was Glinda at the West End for three years. The scene also featured Louise Dearman, who portrayed Glinda in the West End in 2010 to 2011, then Elphaba from 2012 to 2013.

Two other past Elphabas – Kerry Ellis, who was Elphaba at both the West End and Broadway between 2006 and 2009, and Rachel Tucker, who played Elphaba at the West End from 2010 to 2012 – also appeared.

It seems as if this scene was cut fairly last minute. A little glimpse of it was in the Wicked trailer. The pink and green tutu dress that Ariana Grande wore in this scene appeared in various Wicked: For Good promotional materials.

Plenty of deleted scenes from the first Wicked film were eventually released for our enjoyment. So, there is a reasonable chance that some of this scene will see the light of day eventually. I will be praying that Universal Pictures eventually drops a seven hour long extended edition of Wicked.

