wicked for good deleted scene cameos

A deleted scene from Wicked: For Good featured loads of musical cameos, and I’m mourning it

Five former Elphabas and Glindas acted with Ariana Grande

Claudia Cox

Gals, a scene was deleted from Wicked: For Good that featured Glinda and loads of cameos from Wicked performers. I’m gutted this didn’t make the edit.

The start of the second Wicked film already has more plot and music than the second act of the musical. But the opening was originally even longer. A scene was cut from some point between the opening track Every Day More Wicked and then the song Thank Goodness / I Couldn’t Be Happier. The scene shows part of Glinda’s tour around Oz on the Emerald City Train, along with Madam Morrible, Pfannee and ShenShen. Glinda waves at crowds on the train platform. A group of pink-clad kids dance and pose for pictures with her.

wicked for good deleted scene glinda train

Of course, Glinda would have her own personal pink train
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

A whole host of actors who portrayed Glinda and Elphaba in past productions of the Wicked musical were going to have cameos as her adoring fans.

Based on pics from Instagram, we know the cameos included Emily Tierney, who played Glinda in the UK tour production from 2013 to 2015 (and then married the Fiyero actor).

She acted alongside Dianne Pilkington, who was Glinda at the West End for three years. The scene also featured Louise Dearman, who portrayed Glinda in the West End in 2010 to 2011, then Elphaba from 2012 to 2013.

wicked deleted scene cameos

You can just about spot them on the far left in this shot from an early trailer
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

Two other past Elphabas – Kerry Ellis, who was Elphaba at both the West End and Broadway between 2006 and 2009, and Rachel Tucker, who played Elphaba at the West End from 2010 to 2012 – also appeared.

It seems as if this scene was cut fairly last minute. A little glimpse of it was in the Wicked trailer. The pink and green tutu dress that Ariana Grande wore in this scene appeared in various Wicked: For Good promotional materials.

Plenty of deleted scenes from the first Wicked film were eventually released for our enjoyment. So, there is a reasonable chance that some of this scene will see the light of day eventually. I will be praying that Universal Pictures eventually drops a seven hour long extended edition of Wicked.

Featured images by Universal Pictures and @emilytierneyofficial.

Claudia Cox

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

