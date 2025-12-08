Doing a year abroad? Here’s some advice from previous study abroad students at Newcastle University

3 hours ago

Moving to a new country alone can be one of the most daunting things you can do. Although there is no doubt many worries are crossing your mind, it’s a great once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop as a person. Speak to anyone who has completed a study abroad year, and they will tell you it’s the best thing they’ve ever done.

Despite how close or far you move from home, this is the ultimate chance for independence and to learn about yourself.

There’s a lot you need to be aware of, so here’s some valuable advice from those who have experienced studying away from home.

The best way to get to know your city is by talking to the locals

Truly living like a local is the best way to indulge in travelling. Becoming friendly with the local people is a great chance to get out of the exchange student bubble and grow your confidence in a new community. Becoming acquainted with the locals not only makes you feel far more at home but also means you can discover your city’s best hidden gems.

Bring home comforts

Whether that be a special birthday card from your best friends or your favourite teddy from childhood, bringing something to remind you of your life back home is essential. This will help comfort you during the harder times studying abroad may bring.

Remember it takes a particular type of person to study abroad

You may feel like a small fish in a big pond moving to a foreign city anyway, but you will likely be surrounded by bold, confident characters, too. Although it’s a great opportunity to surround yourself with like-minded people, don’t compare your confidence to others. Everyone struggles with confidence issues differently. No matter how self-assured you believe yourself to be, constantly pushing yourself outside your comfort zone will take its toll. Remember, self-growth is worth it!

Research what past international students have said about your accommodation

You only have one year in your study abroad destination, so make sure to make the most of it in a student-friendly and, more importantly, international student-friendly area. Do a Google search of your accommodation and find out whether other international students recommend it. In some locations, it isn’t uncommon for students to live in hostels/AirBnbs until they get a taste for the area and can physically view flats. This can also be a good idea to avoid getting scammed.

Travel within your host country

Living in another country for a long period is a great opportunity to fully explore the whole place! Although you should spend most of your time discovering the hidden gems of your city, travelling to places you wouldn’t normally go to from home provides the perfect chance to feel connected with your study abroad country.

Don’t be afraid to do things alone

Start by reminding yourself you’re in a brand-new city and no one is looking at you twice! Doing nice things alone is a great form of self-care and can be a pleasant break when constantly meeting new people. It’s also the best way to find your bearings in a new area. Give yourself as much time as you need to process what is happening because it can be overwhelming!

If on medication, tell your doctor you’re going away and collect medicine in advance

It goes without saying to care for your well-being when moving away from home. However, in some cases your doctor may not allow you to access your medication in mass amounts. If so, speak to the well-being team at your university and they could help you receive enough of your medication before moving

Don’t compare your experience to others

Not to sound like a philosopher, but comparison is the thief of joy. Every city is different and offers unique options, so there is absolutely no point in comparing. Even when you’re abroad, you don’t have to constantly have fun, and everyone will experience a range of highs and lows. All in all, your year abroad experience should be nothing short of yours.

Email your lecturers explaining you’re on an exchange

At the beginning of each module, it won’t hurt to make your teachers aware you’re on a study abroad. This can make your academic experience easier as they are likely to provide extra help if you are struggling and can inform you of any differences you need to be aware of. Even if it’s a small thing, such as bringing a pencil to exams, university standards can vary massively!

Leave space in your suitcase

Shopping in another country is undeniably more exciting, especially when you’re there for so long. Make sure you can take your new purchases home without being forced to sacrifice your existing belongings (unless you want to, of course). Ensure to pack lightly, as this can be a heartbreaking thing to do…

Don’t panic if you don’t make friends instantly

Many people have described the start of their year abroad as a second freshers experience. So, just like your time in first year, understand there are plenty of chances to meet your people at various points across the year. It is completely normal to feel out of place and homesick when you first arrive. That said, you may be lucky and find your best friends at the start. But don’t let that restrict you from continuing to put yourself out there.

Save up as much money as possible

Studying abroad offers so many opportunities for travelling. Whether that be visiting your new friends home cities, staying with friends in other cities on a year abroad or simply exploring an unknown city with people you’ve met along the way – all the excitement adds up. A year abroad is definitely worth saving for because the FOMO is real.