Degree of deception: What your Newcastle Uni course says about your game in The Traitors

It’s been three weeks since the nail-biting season finale of The Celebrity Traitors aired on the BBC. For five weeks, the series took over our screens, and let’s be honest, most of us were quietly plotting how we’d play if we ever got the chance. Now the dust has settled, we have unpacked what your Newcastle Uni degree says about your chances in the ultimate game of deception.

Psychology

Hate to say it, but you’re definitely the kind to brag about how good you are at reading people and proceed to be so far off the mark you hit Inverness. You gun for all the wrong people, and although people initially follow your lead, they grow suspicious of why you are continuously getting it wrong. The group banishes you.

Maths

We’ve seen it before, we’ll see it again. This is a classic case – people are intimidated by your intelligence and automatically presume you are a traitor. You are banished first, even though you would’ve been an asset to the faithful team. You are robbed.

Drama

You want to be a traitor, and your wish is Claudia’s command. Your acting skills come in very handy here, and you play the part of the faithful better than most faithful themselves. You certainly act more like a traitor than a certain Kate Garraway.

You keep everyone fooled with your dramatics, but you get sniffed out right before the final.

Politics

Claudia picks you to be a traitor because lying is your forte, you become the “big dog” of the traitor team, taking control at the round tables and leading the narrative. People are guided by you until halfway through, when they start to question your high profile and realise they need to think for themselves; ultimately, you are banished. Your exit speech is iconic.

English

You start off strong, but then start to overanalyse every minor detail and miss what is right in front of you. Your search for symbolism and effort to “read between the lines” is to your detriment, and you get so caught up in your own head, you can’t see the wood for the trees. You are murdered.

Business

You would treat the game like a networking event and secure your allies early doors. Getting so caught up in strategy, you forget to look for actual clues. The traitors keep you around for a while because you’re sending everyone in the wrong directions, but ultimately, you are murdered. At least you have something else to stick on your LinkedIn, though.

Sociology

You and your bestie go in together, unbeknownst to the rest of the group. People underestimate you both, not realising you have been playing them all along. One of you is murdered, and the other makes it to the final.

Law

The ultimate traitor catcher. You see right through the traitors, but also know to keep your mouth shut until you have enough evidence to create a compelling argument; you and history work together and stay close to the Traitors until the time is right, how very Nick and Joe of you!

History and Classics

You’ve spent years analysing betrayals, coups and badly thought-out alliances. On paper, you should thrive in this game. You know every famous backstab from Julius Caesar to the Wars of the Roses, and you’d absolutely reference them at any opportunity. You are desperate to be a traitor, but don’t get chosen, as it’s just too obvious. You work alongside Law to build a case on the traitors, but the group struggles to believe you and questions your faithfulness.

Medicine

You tend to have good judgement and come up with some good theories. You show potential at the start and serve as the voice of reason, keeping the group grounded. However, the traitors notice your influence on the faithful team and murder you before you become too much of a threat.

Sports science

The season’s unlikely traitor. People trust you easily, and you go largely undetected, partly because you spend more time playing badminton than contributing to conversation. Towards the final, people begin to mention your name, but suspicion dissipates quickly, and you successfully go under the radar; people seem to trust you. You win the game.

