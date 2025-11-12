Famous faces you didn’t know studied at Northumbria and Newcastle universities

From Apple’s design visionary to Britain’s favourite silent comedian, these might be the North East’s finest

3 hours ago

Caught in a mid-semester slump? These North East graduates have built impressive careers since their uni days and they all started out in your lecture halls. Their success stories might just be the study motivation you needed.

Newcastle University

Rowan Atkinson CBE: Actor, comedian and writer

Before he became a global household name through Blackadder and Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson completed an electrical and electronic engineering degree at Newcastle University in 1975. His sharp intellect and distinctive comedic style have earned him two BAFTAs and a CBE, making him one of Britain’s most beloved comedic talents.

Professor Sir John Burn: Clinical geneticist

Sir John Burn was among the UK’s first clinical geneticists and holds three degrees from Newcastle University achieved between 1973 and 1991. Later, as Professor of Clinical Genetics at the university, he led the regional NHS genetics service for over 20 years and helped found the Centre for Life. His pioneering work in cancer genetics earned him a knighthood in 2010.

Kate Adie CBE: Broadcast journalist

Renowned for her fearless reporting, Kate Adie studied Scandinavian studies at Newcastle, graduating in 1967, before becoming one of the BBC’s most respected correspondents. From war zones to breaking world events, her career has redefined broadcast journalism, earning her numerous RTS and BAFTA awards.

George Clarke: Architect, presenter and writer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Clarke (@mrgeorgeclarke)

Although now Chancellor of Northumbria University and recipient of an honorary doctorate of civil law from the institution in 2015, George Clarke completed his undergraduate degree in architectural studies at Newcastle University. Starring in TV shows from The Restoration Man to Amazing Spaces, the architect turned TV presenter champions regeneration and housing charities across the UK.

Northumbria University

Sir Jony Ive KBE: Apple’s former chief design officer

A Northumbria class of 1989 design for industry graduate, Sir Jony Ive’s creative vision has shaped modern technology. The iMac, iPod, iPhone and Apple Watch all bear his signature design ethos, combining simplicity, innovation and elegance. His influence was so great that Steve Jobs considered him his creative partner.

Louise Trotter: Fashion creative director

A 1991 Northumbria fashion graduate, Louise Trotter has led major global fashion houses, including Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. She is now creative director of Bottega Veneta.

Gordon Sumner (Sting) CBE: Singer, songwriter and musician

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STING (@theofficialsting)

A young Gordon Sumner qualified as a teacher at Northumbria University back in 1973, when the university was known as Northern Counties College of Education. Four years later, he moved to London and formed The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. He went on to win numerous awards for both his work with the band and as a solo artist.

Who knows, maybe you could be one of the next alumni making Newcastle or Northumbria proud.

Featured image via YouTube