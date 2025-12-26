Man with world’s biggest p*nis suffered a serious injury as a result of his absolute whopper

2 hours ago

Matt Barr, the proud 41 year old owner of what is reportedly the largest p*nis in the entire world, has revealed how his oversized package resulted in a nasty injury.

And I know you’re all wondering, so let’s get the dirty part out of the way and reveal just how much we’re talking here in terms of length.

Well, according to measurements his p*nis comes in at a colossal 14.5 inches (37cm) which is more than double the average or one fifth of the height of the average fridge.

The “very embarrassing” accident happened a few months ago, and resulted in Matt Barr breaking his arm. And it’s all because his package is so big it literally obscured his vision. Talk about casting a big shadow!

Recalling how the painful accident took place, Matt revealed: “It was a very embarrassing accident. One of the issues with being so large, especially in hot water showers, is that it’s not exactly easy to see my feet.”

He continued: “Especially when I move too fast, it can definitely mess with my balance, too. As I was rushing to get ready for work, I didn’t see the excess shower gel in the tub because my penis was the only thing in my eye line.”

Matt added: “I slipped on it, causing me to fall out of the tub completely headfirst and crack my shoulder on the hard floor. I got two fractures as a result.”

Who knew having the world’s largest p*nis could come with such hazards, at least the world’s smallest p*nis owner won’t need to be worrying about all that!

