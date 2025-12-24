I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

2 hours ago

This loyal son films all of his mum’s OnlyFans content, from the all-women scenes to the videos involving men other than his biological father.

Andressa Urach is a Brazilian model, influencer, and actress who also dabbles in the OnlyFans scene. By dabbles, I mean she does everything. All successful OF girlies have a dedicated team supporting them, and who better to grab your water than the boy you brought into the world?

19-year-old Arthur takes family loyalty to a whole new level, and he’s been filming all of his mother’s OF content since turning 18. She charges a whopping $50 a month for the spicy page, so I’m assuming he gets a generous cut. Arthur said that he doesn’t “get horny” because it’s his mother. It is also his job, so that helps keep him detached as well.

“I don’t think it’s weird. Sometimes I have to tell her what position she has to be in, what the girl has to do. The last one we did [where we hooked up with a woman in a motel], I literally gave the instructions for most of the photos and videos. It was all me saying: ‘Do this, do that’. […] I can only think of a position that is better to sell more,” he said.

During an interview on the Spanish Channel Programa Chupim, Arthur detailed the one scene that was too much, even for him.

“There was a scene… Oh my god,” he said, as his mum continued, “I was shooting an a**l scene and it got messy. And he was like, ‘Ew that’s gross’. I had done an enema, but the water went too far, so that did not work and when I pulled it out…”

“Man, what a stink,” Arthur added.

It’s not just mums, OnlyFans is for the dads to

It’s a complete family affair in the OnlyFans scene, because just this week, a dad revealed that he’d helped his 18-year-old son launch his OnlyFans.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” Dean Byrne wrote in a Twitter post. “Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.”

Though it’s still early days for Dean’s son Bray, they have posted a few videos together on both Twitter and Instagram.

