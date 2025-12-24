The Tab
Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

And the award for most jarring OnlyFans goes to… Beavo’s mum!

Kieran Galpin | Trends

I just got whiplash: Do you remember the time Bonnie Blue and THEE Beavo collaborated for an OnlyFans project? I do, and I’m still in therapy for it.

The super viral moment happened last year, when Bonnie Blue’s infamy was still in its infancy. They collabed in a bid to make their platforms bigger, and they more than succeeded. For some unknown reason, Bonnie Blue and Beavo then filmed OnlyFans content together. The video is available on the relevant sites, but according to Twitter, it’s also on the Orange YouTube.

“So you’ve all probably seen Beavo in my queue most recently. I’m gonna rate him a good seven out of ten,” Bonnie later said in a  TikTok, adding in the caption, “Seven out of ten for Beavo, if he comes again it might be higher.”

Beavo was seemingly a bit hurt by that, because he also rated Bonnie a seven out of 10. Despite the jarring era, Beavo doesn’t seem put off by the OnlyFans scene, so much so that he’s helped his much launch her spicy page. God, there really isn’t any hope for humanity, is there?

Beavo’s mum joined OnlyFans earlier this year

Beavo’s mum, Rita Alson, seemingly started her OnlyFans in November – just in time for Christmas. She launched an Instagram alongside it, posting a selfie with the caption: “Get over to Rita Alson on the blue & white page.”

Most of Rita’s posts are selfies, and many of them see her refer to herself as “Beavo’s mum” as she’s flogging spicy content through the link in bio. Currently, she has 19 posts on the x-rated platform.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandon Beavis (@beavo)

Beavo used his considerable platform to give her a shoutout in November, posting a picture of them with the caption: “People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it!”

“Your relationship with your mum is worrying,” one person responded.

Another wrote: “Literally pimping your mum out, wow.”

In a video posted on December 10, Beavo revealed that his mother had banked “four bag” in just a few days. That’s a whopping £4k!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

“My mum’s smashed it on OF, though,” the man himself said, adding in the caption, “Mums making bank.”

There was a mixed reaction in the comments, as one person wrote: “Imagine talking about how much your mum’s made on OF whilst eating your roast dinner. Peak Beavo.”

“Beavo mate… have a word,” another said.

Featured image credit: Beavo/Rita Alson

