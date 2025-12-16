The Tab
Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

There are now multiple gay men trying to outdo Bonnie

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Bonnie Blue wannabes continue to emerge, and just recently, her influence has reached the other side of the adult entertainment industry as multiple gay men seek to take her crown.

After police woman Bonnie Blue, her adoring 19-year-old fan, and Belfast Bonnie Blue hoped to get some of that highly controversial spotlight, OnlyFans lad Drake Von was the first gay star to take up the mantle.

“I will do this challenge in one day! It’s gonna be taxing and stressful, but I’m never one to back down from a challenge. It’s something that needs to be done!” he said.

A few months ago, he started planning his 1,000 bottoms versus one top stunt. Drake would take on the role of top, with the ranks of his bottoms filled by various OF twinks. Though he claimed to be looking at venues in Las Vegas, with corporate sponsors already in place, it’s been crickets for a few weeks.

How is there ANOTHER gay Bonnie Blue??

@braxtalks

Excited

♬ Hotel Room – Flvckka & Maury & Sleezy O

Enter Spencer Stewart, an OnlyFans model and influencer who goes by Braxton Stone when he’s been naughty online. Braxton operates in the same circles as Drake Von, the original gay Bonnie Blue, but that hasn’t stopped him from seemingly plagiarising his idea for 1,000 bottoms versus one top.

“Hey guys, Braxton here. We’re finally doing it: 1,000 bottoms versus one top,” he said in an Instagram post. “No subscription needed. 21+. We have an event centre and date planned. Discord chat is live, we have about 700 people in it.”

Braxton continued to say he’s “not all talk”, and in a TikTok, he said the venue was booked and awaiting the horde of hungry twinks. He was “excited” to get going.

@braxtalks

We are ready to break records @drakevonx

♬ original sound – BraxTalks

Now, here’s where things get a little bit weird and make me question whether the OnlyFans lads are ever going to do an event. Braxon did a video with Drake Von, from whom he essentially stole the idea, and they seemed to suggest they’re combining events. 1,000 bottoms versus two tops just doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it sure would help the logistics of the stunt.

“If Bonnie Blue can get 1,000 guys,” Braxton said, as Drake finished his sentence, “We can get 1,000 guys.”

Despite my hesitance in believing the idea, there is actually a private Discord server for the event in Braxton’s link in bio. Maybe gay Bonnie Blue is actually happening, but only time will tell.

