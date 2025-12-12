The Tab

‘Hi boys’: Bonnie Blue offers gross seven-word message as she attends court before deportation

She just waffled sentence after sentence of filth

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Soon enough, Bonnie Blue will be back in the UK after being deported from Bali, Indonesia, for lewd activities involving 17 tourists, a game-show style OnlyFans stunt, and illegal driving activities.

As the likes of Annie Knight and Lily Phillips have fun Down Under, Bonnie Blue has been in Bali being her usual divisive self. It resulted in her arrest last week, with police detaining the entire group and a bunch of Bonnie’s possessions. Among the confiscated items were 19 schoolgirl outfits.

Earlier this week, officials decided to deport the former OnlyFans girly whilst banning her from the country for 10 years. Though she was initially facing 15 years behind bars and a hefty fine, she has been forced to pay just £9 in recompense. Ahead of her deportation, she shared a very on-brand message for people following the story.

Bonnie Blue

Credit: Bonnie Blue

She hasn’t been deported yet, but Bonnie Blue had a message to share

On December 12, Bonnie Blue and her crew were hounded by journalists as they ventured to Denpasar District Court before being unceremoniously deported from the island nation. According to the MailOnline, one reporter shouted, “I love you, Bonnie Blue,” at her as she passed.

Bonnie reportedly greeted her adoring fans with “Hi boys” before microphones and cameras were thrust towards her face. She then uttered something somewhat unsurprising from the OF girly who has made a living off being a ragebaiter.

“Usually it’s other things in my face,” she said.

Before entering the court, someone asked Bonnie if she would be standing trial, to which she said “Never” before entering the building. Inside, Bonnie and the group were greeted by a male translator who helped the court proceedings go smoothly.

The news outlet noted that Bonnie seemed rattled after leaving the court. One journalist asked whether it was “ok” to be banned from a country for 10 years, but Bonnie bit back with, “‘Oh, I didn’t know we had a mind reader in the room.”

Bonnie Blue really doesn’t help herself, because as she was being quizzed by reporters, she continued to make crude jokes about “thick meat” and filming more content.

“A really big bit of meat that was. A really big, thick chunk,” she said when someone asked about her steak dinner.

When another journalist asked if he could join the next stunt, she questioned, “Do you want to be number one?”

Bonnie Blue’s criminal antics aside, because it’s nothing massively shocking at this point, what kind of journalists are they hiring in Bali? Most seemed more interested in getting a number in the queue than covering the crime.

Bonnie Blue is set to be deported today.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

Kieran Galpin | Trends

