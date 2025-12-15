Ew, what Bonnie Blue said while being deported is somehow way worse than the arrest?!

5 hours ago

Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue is back at it again after her arrest in Bali, this time giving the good people at immigration a hard time when they were trying to deport her from the country.

Bonnie Blue was arrested earlier this week when she was caught filming a game show-style OnlyFans stunt with up to 20 tourists, this Australian comedian among them. While police suspected her of breaking anti-pornography laws, they were unable to find proof and instead found her breaking various traffic and driving regulations.

Though she was initially facing up to 15 years in prison, the court ruled that Bonnie and crew would be deported from the island nation and banned from entering for another 10 years. She also recieved a fine of around £9.

While most people would get on the plane with their tale between their legs, that’s just not how Bonnie operates. You have to give her points for consistency because she never shies away from a chance to rage bait. The most recent example is what she said at immigration and customs.

Post-arrest, Bonnie Blue really tried her luck

On Friday evening, Bonnie Blue, three members of her crew, and the Australian comedian were all whisked off to Denpasar airport for a cheeky deportation. They were hounded by reporters and news crews, according to local outlet Kabar Sebelas, which was when Bonnie took the opportunity to throw in a few final jabs.

She reportedly blew kisses to onlookers as one of the reporters asked her if she would miss Bali.

“I won’t miss seeing the dogs starving,” she said.

If one overtly rude comment about an entire country wasn’t enough, Bonnie then joked about the lack of drinkable water.

“I want to go back to Australia and drink tap water,” Julian is said to have joked in response.

Over the weekend, you might have clocked a dark cloud over the UK. It seemed a little colder, a little like joy had been sapped from the world. Well, that was because Bonnie returned to our shores.

After touching back down, she told The Tab: “I’m rich and have good lawyers — did you really think I’d face jail time? From sharing fluids with barely legals to watching my content with corrupt men, let’s just say I’m excited to show you what got me in all this trouble. It cost me $20 to get out of prison, so I need to recuperate my huge losses.

“If you want to see what got me deported you can for less than my fine.”

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/Instagram