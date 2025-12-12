Revealed: Bonnie Blue’s full sketchy police past after she was arrested in Bali

3 hours ago

Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali last week, when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. Despite planning wild escapades sleeping with “barely legals” on the trip, the Bang Bus got banged up. Tragic, really.

But this isn’t the first time Bonnie Blue has met the police. She might even have some on speed dial, at this point. She’s had her fair share of run-ins, each one more cringe than the last.

Bonnie Blue was just arrested in Bali

Last week, Bonnie Blue was arrested as she took her viral Bang Bus to Bali, to sleep with “barely legals” during Schoolies. The huge police raid saw saw 14 Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”.

Her passport and the bus were seized, and reports suggested she could face up to 15 years behind bars under Indonesia’s strict Pornography Act. But now, it seems the authorities have instead focused on her misuse of her travel visa. She’s been blacklisted from the country, and fined.

She also has a ban from Australia

In 2024, Bonnie was banned from entering Australia after she declared on her visa she was there for tourism reasons, despite her real OnlyFans plans falling under the paid work category.

At the time Australia’s Department of Home Affairs revoked her 12-month visitor visa. The Home and Immigration Affairs Minister told Daily Mail Australia: “The Australian visa system has rules. If you don’t intend to obey those rules, don’t apply.”

Bonnie was deported from Fiji in the past, too

We might have only recently become familiar with Bonnie’s “barely legal” ways – but a whole year ago she was deported from Fiji over her antics. Just one week after being banned from entering Australia, Bonnie Blue was deported from Fiji, after she breached the terms of her visa with plans to make explicit content for her OnlyFans.

After the Aus ban she went to Fiji instead, but the government also decided to deport Bonnie Blue from the country as it announced she had “breached the conditions of her stay” due to her OnlyFans work and declared her a “prohibited immigrant.”

Bonnie previously staged an ‘arrest’ for OnlyFans content

Earlier in 2025, Bonnie staged a fake “arrest” but it was all for OnlyFans content. Classic. Videos went viral of the OnlyFans creator being “arrested” – but they weren’t all they seemed.

At the time, the statement about Bonnie’s arrest said: “As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Yours sincerely Tia’s sister.”

Then, Bonnie shared loads of videos from her fake prison, and some more behind the scenes of how she ended up there. In one the prison cell door opened, and of course, Bonnie was surrounded by men. She was wearing a prison style grey tracksuit.

She had a run-in with crime during her UK leg of the Bang Bus tour

Whilst Bonnie was in the UK with her Bang Bus tour, she was assaulted and it caused a whole stir. Just 40 minutes into her visit to a club in Sheffield, the event “descended into chaos”. A woman in the queue to meet Bonnie is said to have punched her “square in the jaw.”

A witness said: “I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw.”

Police are said to have then arrived on the scene. As per Yorkshire Live, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub in Portobello Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries. A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

Remember when she was dragged out of a football stadium by security?

This one didn’t quite escalate to the police, but also in 2025, Bonnie was dragged out of a football stadium by security. Bonnie was banned from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground after she offered to pleasure people in the stands. Yes, really.

Bonnie then returned to that very same ground, but dressed in a disguise comprised of a black wig, baseball cap, and chunky black sunglasses. But it didn’t work, and she was soon escorted out by Nottingham Forest’s “response team.”

