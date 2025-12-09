The Tab

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

It’s a very, very long time

Ellissa Bain | Trends

Bonnie Blue could be facing a hefty jail sentence after being detained in Bali, Indonesia on suspicion of producing pornographic content, which violates the country’s strict morality laws. It’s actually for real this time, after the 26-year-old went viral for faking her arrest last year.

The OnlyFans model took her infamous Bang Bus tour to the Asian country and was arrested on Thursday (4th December) during a police raid on her rental studio. Officers raided the property following complaints that she had hired a bus to film explicit content for her “Schoolies Week” series. 17 others were also arrested, and lots of her filthy items were seized.

Bonnie and the rest of her team were all released. However, her passport has reportedly been seized and she is due to have meetings with immigration officials in Bali, as they decide how to proceed with the case.

If convicted, she could face a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (£270,000), under Indonesia’s strict Pornography Act,  a law in Indonesia that regulates the production, distribution, and use of pornographic material.

“It is suspected that the place was used by the alleged perpetrator to produce pornographic videos,” Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara told reporters. “We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on allegedly breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly conduct the investigation with the immigration.”

Immigration lawyer Philo Dellano from PNB Immigration told News.com.au she could be prosecuted in Bali, but is also likely to be deported and banned from entering Indonesia again in the future.

“She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her,” he said. “But in my opinion, if there is an ‘invisible hand’ that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia.”

Bonnie, as well as one Australian man and two British people, are due to be questioned more on Wednesday (10th December).

Featured image by: Bonnie Blue/Instagram 

