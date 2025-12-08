The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Here are the filthy items police took from Bonnie Blue when she was arrested with over a dozen men

The police raid uncovered a laundry list of items, including 19 outfits of a specific theme

Kieran Galpin

Bonnie Blue was arrested last week – for real this time – when police in Bali detained her over “pornographic activities” on the international leg of her Bang Bus Tour.

Though she was arrested here in the UK earlier this year, that turned out to be a completely fabricated scandal for clout. I feared she was up to her usual tricks in Bali, which she journeyed to after Schoolies in Australia, but it turned out to be completely real. Lol.

Though the number has differed across reports, with some outlets suggesting it’s 14 and others 17, over a dozen men were also arrested in Bali after Bonnie earlier said she was equipped with “good lawyers” for any legal trouble. The men were released without charge, and while Bonnie and three members of her team were permitted to return to their hotel, the investigation is still going on.

“We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration,” Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara told reporters on Friday.

As Bonnie Blue waits to see if she’ll be deported for her x-rated antics in Bali, police have revealed what items they confiscated when they arrested her.

Bali police arrested Bonnie Blue and confiscated 19 ‘school’ outfits

When police in Indonesia raided the rented studio with suspicions of “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”, they confiscated 19 outfits themed around “school Bonnie Blue.” As we know, Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue has a long history with the education system, putting on her own school-themed stunt for OnlyFans.

The police also confiscated lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, and two sheets of Viagra pills that had already been dipped into. The infamous Bang Bus and its ownership certificate were also taken in as evidence.

Bonnie Blue is yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but she might be touching down in the UK sooner than expected if Bali deport her.

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

