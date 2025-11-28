The Tab
bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Just as the UK goes from cold to straight up Baltic, the OnlyFans girlies have flocked to Australia for a winter of sordid fun and extreme x-rated stunts.

For Bonnie Blue, who recently completed the UK leg of her Bang Bus tour, Australia’s Schoolies provided another chance to prove she’s fallen from her pedestal. It’s been about as successful as the UK version, which isn’t saying much. Lily Phillips has also ditched the sullen British skies for a sun tan and cocktails, joining her friend, Annie Knight, in various OnlyFans-centred stunts and events. Annie is also in Australia, but she lives there already.

Rather than explain what they got up to, which might result in me being sectioned over Christmas, you can watch it for yourself.

Bonnie Blue had to grovel after being booted from Australia

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

If she was going to enter Australia for Schoolies, Bonnie Blue was going to have to get on the side of the government after earlier being deported for similar nefarious activities. Shockingly, she succeeded.

Love a Bonnie Blue travel vlog

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

Morals aside for a moment, I always enjoy Bonnie’s more vlog-style content where she isn’t being deliberately incendiary. You get a look at the girl behind the body count.

She announced the arrival

@bonnieblue

48 hours to go 😘

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

After touching down in Australia, Bonnie made a video announcing her Bang Bus Tour, Aussie edition.

“My fluids are going to be dripping around the Gold Coast,” she said.

She should proboably get that checked out.

Men being awful, surprise

@bonnieblue

spend 2 minutes with me at surfers paradise

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

We can debate the morals, or lack thereof, all day long, but Bonnie always has a queue of thirsty men begging her for attention. It’s almost like we should focus our animosity on them, rather than Bonnie. Just a thought.

I take it back, the vlogs are terrible

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me australia schoolies edition

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

I know I just said that I enjoy Bonnie’s vlog content, but this one is just bleak. It opens with a tween confessing, “I’m barely legal” before Bonnie takes us along for her Schoolies ride. Before long, she had hordes of men chasing after the Bang Bus. What a lovely unintentional reflection of society right now.

The teens seemed thrilled

@bonnieblue_aus_

Bonnie Blue Schoolies 2025

♬ original sound – bonnie

Yay for the youth, I guess?

She was obviously spotted all around the country

@bonnieblueschoolies_

Bonnie has packed her bags for schoolies 2025

♬ original sound – jacob

As usual, Bonnie came equipped with her droves of clipping accounts for Bang Bus Australia. Essentially, she records all these videos and then random TikTok accounts share them far and wide for some monetary compensation.

Lily Phillips is also in Australia for OnlyFans stuff

Not to be outdone by her friend turned rival, Lily Phillips also packed her bags and headed to Australia. She just recently signed to the same agency as Annie Knight, so they spent a lot of time together filming naughty content.

Again, lots of people wanted pictures

Controversial take, I know, but let’s be completely honest, if you’re a 19-year-old on school break and you see Lily Phillips, you’re obviously getting a picture with her.

Lily Phillips LOVES a before-and-after video

As we’ve seen from Lily Phillips’ other events, she loves – and I mean LOVES – a before and after video. It really captures the unhinged nature of her job, and she’s come through once again on Schoolies.

She and Annie Knight are teachers now?!

They’re definitely not passing their Ofsted inspection.

Even Annie Knight’s getting in on the before-and-after action

Sharing his caring?

This before-and-after is even worse

I don’t even have words for this before-and-after video. What the hell did she do?

The girls majored in pleasure

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

So it turns out that the random teacher video was part of a wider stunt, with the men behind Lily Phillips and Annie Knight getting certificates after.

Club appearances are a must

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BEDROOM (@bedroom.gc)

Between teaching the masses and filming content for OnlyFans, Lily Phillips and Annie Knight stopped by a few clubs – I wonder if they ran into Bonnie Blue?

OnlyFans and Australia apparently go hand in hand, and there are even more videos and pictures out there.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Bonnie Blue/Lily Phillips/Annie Knight

