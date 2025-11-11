Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

2 hours ago

In a tale as old as time, a lad called Max Whelan has launched an OnlyFans career after his mugshot went super viral for one very simple reason: He’s really hot.

Though he’s not as hot as the original mugshot fittie, Jeremy Meeks, Max Whelan found himself all over the internet this past week following his arrest.

Max had been driving around the Mid City Mall in Louisville, Kentucky, when he rear-ended a police car that was parked at a red light. It happened on November 2, and he was immediately arrested when officers discovered he was over twice the legal limit at 0.141 per cent. When the police questioned whether he’d been drinking cocktails, shots, or beer, he simply replied “yes”, hence the arrest. Max was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, obscuring the identity of a machine worth $10,000 or more, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

His mugshot was posted by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections alongside his description of 6 feet tall, green-eyed, and single. Naturally, once the internet picked up on how inherently hot he is, Max’s name was all over Twitter.

Max Whelan, a Kentucky man is going viral after being taken into custody. He allegedly rear-ended a patrol cruiser while under the influence of alcohol. When officers asked if Whelan had been drinking shots, mixed drinks or beer, he simply answered, "yes." Thoughts? 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/WC5raD3s3C — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 7, 2025

“If he’s looking for anything else to rear-end,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Thank you for posting. Immediate Instagram follow.”

Others shared fake alibis, and some even offered to pay his bail money. Since posting bond, he’s launched a Twitter, and we all know there’s only one reason you start a thirst-trapping Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 〽️🔺✖️ (@notmaxwhelan)

Max Whelan has launched an OnlyFans after his viral mugshot

Seven days after he was arrested for drink driving, Max Whelan made a Twitter account under the name Mugshot Max. He posted his mugshot as the first image, setting it as his profile picture alongside a bio that read: “Troublemaker with Charm.”

Before long, his posts were either gym progress videos or just thirst traps in bed. The moment I saw the bulge pic it became clear that he was boiling up to an OnlyFans.

“Good stretch session sneak peek,” he wrote in one post with a devil emoji, adding in another, “Should I start a (you know what)??”

He announced the official launch of his OnlyFans on Monday night, posting a video of himself enjoying some, let’s say, alone time.

“I did it… link is in bio and I’m giving away this whole video to the first subscribers,” he wrote in the caption of the x-rated video.

Now, here’s where it gets crazy. Lily Phillips is flogging her OF for $5 a month, Johnny Sins’ is free, and gay Bonnie Blue is selling for $3 a month. So, tell me why this rando criminal is charging $20 a month for what is currently one picture, seven videos, and eight text posts??

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections/Max Whelan