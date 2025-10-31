Lily Phillips is sleeping with truck drivers for an infamous brand, so here are the pics and vids

2 days ago

Though she’s yet to trump Bonnie Blue’s Bang Bus with a tour of her own, Lily Phillips has been on the move by sleeping with truck drivers.

Images and videos first began to emerge a few weeks back, but since then, it’s become clear that the videos were part of a scene she filmed for Fake Trucker. The brand seems to operate under the infamous Fake umbrella, with other notorious spin-offs including Fake Taxi, Fake Driving School, and a whole other host of fake x-rated scenarios.

Fake Trucker seems to be the newest addition, with its content largely being published on Lily Phillips’ home turf, OnlyFans. Without further ado, here are the pictures and videos from Lily Phillips’ recent foray into the world of truck drivers.

A very important PSA from Lily Phillips

“Lorry drivers deliver very big loads, and today, these boys are definitely going to prove that with me,” she said, kneeling down in front of the men.

The Secretary of State for Transport should hit Lily up; she could have a bright future in public service announcements.

The filter makes Lily look like AI, but sadly this is real

Set to the iconic track, Girls on Film by Duran Duran, Lily Phillips entered the shot and took her position amongst the men.

Initially, we thought she was just on the prowl

When Lily Phillips first started posting her truck driver escapades, it didn’t seem like it was for an official company. As it turned out, she wasn’t just prowling lay-bys for the men.

“I’m at the A1 truck stop, looking for some very lonely drivers,” she said in this clip.

Another clip from the original drop

In this one, Lily Phillips was walking through the truck stop with a cardboard sign that read: “H*rny truck drivers wanted!!!”

She needs to work on her bubble text

“Skip the service station – and service me instead,” this new sign read, which Lily held up along the motorway.

Though it clearly got her message across, she could work on the aesthetics.

The post-action bloodshot eyes are too much

After filming the scene, Lily recorded a little vlog in her car where she had bloodshot eyes. She asked people to guess what she had just done, but it wouldn’t take Sherlock Holmes to work that one out.

Some behind-the-scenes clips

Lily and one of the p*rnstars were taking photographs in this video, but he did joke that he’d brought the OnlyFans model for the rest of the drivers after a job well done.

She had to get one final selfie, of course

This video was taken before the after-action video in the car, but around the same time, as evidenced by the bloodshot eyes.

As one person wrote in the comments: “She needs a lot of clean up, a lot of psychiatry, and a lot of help.”

She should do adverts

I’m not saying that business increased after Lily Phillips filmed this skit outside of Starbucks, but you never know.

A mention of loads again – do you see a theme?

In a world where people are using AI for literally everything, Lily Phillips could really benefit from ChatGPT’s help with her truck driver lines. We get it, they deliver loads.

